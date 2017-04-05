State & Union: Tornado ripped through East Olean 125 years ago today

On March 20 we offered a look back at the great tornado of 1834, which caused a great deal of damage in the Olean area. Well, Olean faced nature’s wrath again more than half a century later: on this day 125 years ago — April 5, 1892 — a tornado ripped through a section of East Olean as well as the Haskell valley.

“The most violent and destructive wind storm ever known in this city or vicinity, at least since the great tornado of 1834, swept over a section of East Olean between 8:30 and 9 o’clock Tuesday night, creating havoc and devastation along its pathway,” the Olean Times reported. “Fully twenty buildings in the track of the fierce tornado were wrecked, torn from their foundations and unrooted, the timbers being scattered promiscuously over the ground.”

At least one woman, Mrs. Otto Schroeder, was killed, while many others suffered injuries, some of them serious.

“The property loss in East Olean may fairly be estimated at $20,000, many people being rendered homeless and losing all their household possessions,” the Times reported. “Most of the storm sufferers are people of limited means and the loss of their homes falls upon them with especial severity. … The storm’s direful work presents a picture of desolation and destruction never before observed in this section.”

A “densely black” funnel cloud descended “with terrible fury” and first struck at Andrew McMurray’s house on State Street, tracking to the northeast and cutting a swath about 40 to 50 feet wide.

“Crossing East Olean diagonally, the fierce wind storm continued its devastating course toward the Haskell valley, where much damage is also reported,” the Times read. “Along this narrow strip of storm-swept territory, nothing could withstand the tornado’s fury, and buildings of every description were swept away as though they had been built of pasteboard.”

When the storm hit the East Olean Epworth League (a Methodist young adult association) was meeting in a chapel — 16 members tumbled into the basement when the tornado collapsed the floor. While most of the young people suffered injuries, only Charles Lawrence, who was leading the meeting, was seriously hurt.

“It was a narrow escape for all in the church, and an incident of excitement and peril which they will not be apt to soon forget,” the Times reported in the colorfully written style of the day.

“During the storm Tuesday night the chimneys were blown from J.M. Bristol’s house on Barry street. It was probably a part of the storm which created such sad havoc over on the Martin Farm (which encompassed much of what is East Olean today).

“Many thrilling and exciting incidents and experiences are recounted in connection with the tornado, and many narrow escapes from death are reported. People living in the path of the terrific gale congratulate themselves that their lives were spared in passing through the terrible disaster.”