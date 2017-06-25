State & Union: Turn back the clock on Olean

From the head of Olean General going off to war to a strange loss for the Olean Oilers, from turning cars into “pancakes” to a Cuba senior going for the gold, here’s a look back on the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock

1917

June 26 — The Olean American Red Cross War Fund Campaign closed out its efforts with more than $35,000 raised to support the war effort. Olean led with just over $30,000 raise, while Cuba offered up $2,200 and Portville $3,400. Smaller drives were run in Rushford, Machias, Delevan, West Valley, Sandusky and Knapp Creek, rounding the total to almost $36,000. Officials lauded the efforts of women, who are giving much time to fundraise and prepare surgical dressings for the front.

June 27 — The superintendent of Olean General Hospital, Carolyn Banta, expects soon to leave Olean for service in France with a unit organized by Massachusetts General Hospital. Unit No. 6, made up of 35 doctors, 63 nurses and 135 orderlies and other assistants, would eventually run a 4,000 bed facility in France treating everything from war wounds and trench foot to the rising Spanish influenza epidemic at the end of the war.

1942

June 26 — After hopes it would not be necessary, Western New York will be added to the areas to see gasoline rationing for the duration of World War II. New York Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia recommended moving 200,000 barrels of fuel from the midwest to the eastern centers daily to keep up war production and to move it overseas as necessary. Price ceilings will be lifted, so distributors don’t get short-changed in the move.

June 26 — It was expected the Oilers would walk away with a 5-3 victory against the Lockport White Sox, but officials would later give the game to the White Sox, 9-0. There was much disorder in the game. Manager Jake Pitler was ejected in the sixth inning as he protested a two-base hit. A short time later, the Lockport manager argued that a run scored by the Oilers should not count, and the umpire took 15 minutes to change and rechange his mind, ignoring that 500 people payed to see some baseball, the Times-Herald reports. The end-of-game fireworks accidentally went off as the eighth inning was to begin, and the umpire called the game in Lockport’s favor.

June 27 — The Times-Herald joins the war effort, scrapping every bit of spare rubber employees could find. From floor treads to flooring in the old Evening Times building to the floor mats out of the circulation vehicles, more than 300 pounds of rubber went off to recycling. It’s hoped that the rubber will do more good in the tire of a jeep fighting the Axis than in Olean.

1967

June 26 — Arson is believed the cause of two fires in Ellicottville on Saturday night. Firefighters were called to a barn fire on Horn Hill Road at around 7 p.m., and then were called to a house fire on Dutch Hill Road two and a half hours later. About 1,000 bales of hay were lost in the barn fire, and about $400 in damage was reported to the two-story wood frame home, which was reportedly vacant. No one was injured.

June 30 — A huge “portable” machine makes its way to Olean for use by Furey Auto Parts to convert 250 old cars into “pancakes” to be melted down and made into new Chevrolets. At $14 a ton, scrap steel isn’t in huge demand, and squashing the old autos with 100,000 pounds per square inch of pressure makes it economically feasible to ship them off to the recycler. The machine’s owners made it themselves, out-performing a $50,000 factory model.

1992

June 28 — Only after retirement six years prior did Morris Scott of Cuba begin riding his bicycle competitively, but the hard work has paid off. He netted himself a gold medal and two silver medals in the New York State Park Senior Games held in Cortland. “I was really pleased to get a gold. If you want something bad enough, you can almost taste it.” His $6,000 titanium Fuji bicycle is a far cry from the one with wood rims and glued-on tired he learned to ride at age 14.

June 29 — Olean General Hospital unveiled a $2.5 million birthing center and postpartum unit in the new wing located on the fourth floor. Teal and peach hues greet expectant mothers, along with private baths and rocking chairs help separate the hospital from the normal sterile atmosphere. The opening also served as a celebration of the one-year anniversary of the acquisition of St. Francis Hospital on July 1.