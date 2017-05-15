State & Union: Turn back the clock on the Olean area

From sewer workers being buried alive to a tragic loss for an area family, from school consolidation talk to a Superfund cleanup for North Olean, here’s a look back on the Olean area 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this week’s edition of Turning Back the Clock.

1917

May 15 — Two men working for a contractor to dig sewer lines in East Olean were rescued after the 11-foot trench they were standing in collapse, burying them alive. It took two hours for neighbors and workers from W. H. Simpson Inc. to free Elmer Weed and John Ricket from the ditch on Brook Street. Despite being a bit numbed from the ordeal, the men escaped major injury and are expected to recover fully.

May 16 — The Evening Times reports the shocking murder of Herbert Stout, a well-known East Olean barber. The suspect in custody is his nephew, Millard Wilkinson, who admits to having shot Stout in his home with an Iver Johnson .38-caliber revolver. Mrs. Stout said that her and her husband were quarrelling over domestic affairs, and he struck her. Wilkinson came down from an upstairs room and saw the quarrel, and pulled the revolver intending to scare Stout, but fired a single round that killed the master of the house.

May 18 — A daring attempt by four men to knock over the Bank of Rushford at 2 a.m. was thwarted by the night operator at the local telephone exchange. Annie Cole saw the yeggs at work at the bank and turned in a general alarm, scaring off the burglars before they could get anything of value. She began calling the neighbors, with a woman losing grip on her window in the next house. The crash of the window made the burglars believe a gunshot had been fired, and the men fled in an automobile.

1942

May 15 — A Wellsville youth is among those missing in the third report of casualties by the U.S. Navy during World War II. Maurice Weller, chief carpenter’s mate and brother of Mrs. Henry Myers of Wellsville, was reported missing. It was later reported he died Jan. 3 as his ship, the heavy cruiser U.S.S. Houston, was struck by a torpedo during the Battle of Sunda Strait. Of the crew of 1,061, only 368 survived. Weller was one of the first locals killed in the war.

May 18 — The Olean Oilers, on a tear in the PONY League, win their sixth straight game with a 5-1 score over visiting Batavia. Only about 700 came out to watch the men of Jake Pitler dominate with George Brown pitching his third win of the season. Despite some wild pitches and walking seven batters, Brown held Batavia to six hits and only one run in the eighth inning. The win puts the Oilers up two runs in the loop.

May 21 — The 25th group of selectees leave for training from the Olean Armory, with the men drafted for the war effort declaring “We’ll keep ‘er flying” to the American flag. The Citizens for Victory Committee-sponsored event with the high school band, speeches and a parade was met with overcast skies, which set the mood for the occasion.

1967

May 15 — The up-again, down-again Allegheny Reservoir has closed Route 17 near Salamanca again, with more rain expected. The operators at the Kinzua Dam report only one gate was opened to drain the reservoir, with no instructions from the Army Corps of Engineers to relieve the buildup of water behind the dam — orders are required from the Pittsburgh office, dam operators said. The water was up almost 5 feet above the normal summertime level.

May 17 — In a push for consolidation, officials met at Belfast to discuss merging the Belfast, Fillmore, Angelica, Belmont, Friendship and Rushford school districts. The talks follow the creation of nearby Yorkshire-Pioneer from Delevan-Machias and Arcade school districts. Cuba officials were initially included, but withdrew to look at merger possibilities with Hinsdale and Franklinville. Today, the included districts form all or part of five districts — Belfast, Fillmore, Friendship, Genesee Valley (Angelica and Belmont) and Cuba-Rushford.

May 19 — Many of Olean’s motorcyclists are on board with a new state law requiring helmets and goggles for riders.The charter members of the Olean Motorcycle Club report they are 100 percent in favor, despite a legal challenge from a New York City club. Hank King of Olean said “this is one of the best laws made for motorcyclists” since the club was formed in 1948. However, he is critical of requirements to keep lights burning in the daytime.

1992

May 15 — Following the merger of Cuba and Rushford school districts, the students overwhelmingly chose the Rebels as their new mascot. More than 400 votes were given to Rebels, compared to 35 each for Raiders and Spartans, and 31 for Vikings.

May 16 — The Superfund cleanup of the former Van der Horst plating facilities are finished in Olean, costing a combined $2.8 million. Plant 1 was at 314 Pennsylvania Avenue, while Plant No. 2 occupied six acres between Connell and Franklin streets. More than 78,000 gallons of corrosive liquid waste, 6,100 gallons of waste oil and 165 tons of chromium-contaminated soil were removed from the site, and the Environmental Protection Agency has vowed to track down those responsible for the contaminates — which, due to its locations in residential neighborhoods, was important to remove immediately.

May 17 — St. Bonaventure University graduated 685 students in the university’s 132nd commencement exercises, with Buffalo radio personality Daniel Neaverth urging members of the class of 1992 to dedicate themselves to solving the world’s problems instead of contributing to them. The communications department was also officially named the Russell J. Jandoli Department of Journalism and Mass Communications, after the department’s founder 44 years prior. The day before, Jamestown Community College’s Cattaraugus County Campus sent off 272 students with degrees.