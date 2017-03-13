State & Union: Turning back the clock on Olean

From possible sabotage to an oversized chicken egg, from an exploding sewer plant evacuating thousands to local business being lousy with a capital “L,” here’s a look back at the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.

1917

March 13 — Oleanders found an interesting pastime this weekend — watching floodwaters roll by without damaging the city. The new and straightened channel of Olean Creek was subject to a major construction project over the last year, with contractors moving hundreds of thousands of cubic feet of dirt to stop the tide of annual flood waters into North Olean. A notable feature was the increased velocity attained by the stream thanks to the cleared obstructions.

March 14 — Six men were killed in a pair of explosions at Atena Explosive company, a smokeless powder manufacturer in Emporium, Pa. The first, at a solvent plant, and a second, at a cotton storage plant half a mile away, were leveled in the explosives. Since the two were so far away from each others, officials believe the explosions to be result of a conspiracy to destroy the plant. The explosions come after a series of other explosions over the last 18 months, which each killed several workers.

March 17 — In case of war, the abilities of women in the nation are being cataloged by the League for Women’s Service. Women with skills in farming, cooking, driving, office work and others are being added to the lists as German submarines continue to attack American ships in the Atlantic Ocean. Following the attacks and an admission by the German government earlier in the month that they offered Mexico the states of Arizona, New Mexico and Texas if they joined the Central Powers and fought against the U.S., Congress would declare war April 6.

1942

March 13 — An urgent call went out from the Olean Chamber of Commerce, seeking lathes with two feet of swing and trained men who can operate them. The lathes are for war work, officials said, and the machines can be either purchased outright from the owners or operated by the owners themselves. Enough work for the machines, no matter how old they are, is available to keep them running 24 hours a day.

March 13 — With war raging, the number of goods that locals will have access to have been seriously curtailed. The latest: Silk and nylon hose are out, and “you’ll wear rayon hose and like them,” said the Times-Herald; baseballs and tennis balls will be made out of less-lively recycled rubber, but there’s no solution devised to save golf balls; double-breasted suits are gone, replaced with less fabric-requiring garments; and you’ll even have to save your car’s antifreeze.

March 14 — Production of a four-ounce egg, 8 ¼ inches long, was laid in Ceres this week, almost costing the life of the 3 year old white leghorn of Mrs. Lee Crocker. The egg, thought to be the largest laid here, is comparable in size to an ostrich egg. Alarm was felt for a time for the life of the hen, but she was rallying well today. No explanation for the giant egg could be found.

1967

March 13 — A cool-headed truck driver near Marshburg, Pa., in McKean County, staved off a gunman with a can of ether used to start stubborn motors in cold weather. The unidentified driver was hauling copper wire from Rome, N.Y., to St. Louis when he was stopped by a car on Route 59. A man got out of the car, threatening the driver with a gun, as an accomplice moved the car around the rear of the trailer in attempt to steal some cargo. The truck driver reached for the aerosol can, sprayed the man in the eyes and drove off to report the crime.

March 15 — Authorities don’t know where gasoline came into the city’s sewer system, but 42 square blocks were evacuated after an explosion ripped apart the city’s sewage treatment plant. All of South Olean from South First Street to South 19th Street was evacuated, sending about 2,400 from their homes for almost nine hours. No one was hurt in the explosion. Natural gas appliances with pilot lights were ordered shut down, leaving more without heat with temperatures in the 30s.

March 17 — Only two to four weeks are left for Olean to find out how to handle its sewer waste, officials reported following the explosion two days prior. The pair of auxiliary pumps only have that much life left in them, officials said, and a new state of emergency has been issued to help get federal aid to fix the problems. Complicating the problem are 7 inches of snow that fell overnight, which when it melts will need to be dealt with.

1992

March 13 — Bovine tuberculosis has struck the Southern Tier, with officials reporting one confirmed case and 18 dairy herds have been quarantined. Pasteurized milk is safe, officials reported, but raw milk should be avoided. The disease, absent for 12 years from the area, can only be passed to humans through direct contact, but the cows themselves are in danger from it. The only confirmed case is believed to have been transmitted through a domesticated deer herd in Steuben County.

March 15 — Business has been lousy with a capital “L” said Donna Wyant of Donna’s Diner, which she has owned for 14 years. In the midst of a recession, sometimes she asks herself “what’s the point” of opening up, but she’s been trying to get customers with 20 cent “recession coffee,” $2 spaghetti lunch specials and other ideas. But her contractor customers are hurting worse, she said. “I think they’re discouraged.”

March 16 — While many of his contemporaries were probably home watching The Family Channel, Kenny Rogers strut the stage at the Reilly Center to a packed house. Teasing some of his latest songs on his “Back Home Again” tour, he and his seven-piece band rocked the Reilly with more than 20 songs, including classics for his older fans. St. Bonaventure officials noted Rogers paid for all promotion and production costs, saving the college about $80,000.