State & Union: Turning back the clock on the Olean area

From joining the Red Cross to dozens marching off to war, from pondering the fate of the Angelica infirmary to learning to not feed the raccoons, here’s a look back at the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.

1917

April 18 — Olean aldermen want the city’s water supply protected against sabotage. Alderman Carter said a small bomb could devastate the city’s supply, either at the reservoir or at the pump station. Cities nationwide have stepped up security of water systems on fear of sabotage by German agents or sympathizers. Sabotage wasn’t unheard of, with the Statue of Liberty being damaged by a sabotage attack on a munitions facility in 1916.

April 19 — More than 4,100 residents have joined the Red Cross, with more than $5,500 raised for the organization formed weeks before. The Daughters of the American Revolution noted signing up around 1,000 at stations across the city, while the Pennsylvania Railroad shops signed up 381 employees for the cause.

April 23 — Old Glory and the Red Cross emblem went up over City Hall before hundreds of patriotic attendees as locals observed a ceremony to mark the beginning of American involvement in World War I. Company I, recently slimmed down by the discharge of the married and infirm, was on parade with a big brass band of local musicians. An evening address by the Rev. H. Cowley-Carroll of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church called the crowd to action, to support Company I and to enlist as able in the fight for liberty.

1942

April 18 — The preseason isn’t going well for the Olean Oilers, who fall 15-0 against Bradford in a Virginia exhibition game. Three pitchers gave up the runs, with one giving up 10 hits by himself. Next weekend, the team will return to Bradner Stadium. The Booster Club, originally formed to promote St. Bonaventure football, has expanded and will take over the festivities associated with opening day. A parade and ceremonies are planned, with the American Legion offering its support.

April 20 — The largest contingent of Oleanders off to war since 1918 left from Times Square amid throngs of well-wishers. The batch of draftees — the first since Pearl Harbor to be called up — made its way through the hundreds-strong crowd and boarded four buses. The Olean High School band led the buses down the street in a short parade, as well. In other draft-related news, men from ages 45 to 64 will be required to register at area schools, fire stations and other sites for selective service.

April 22 — Want a typewriter? If you don’t work in a few special sectors, you’re going to get hand cramps through the rest of the war. Applications to get typewriters are now available through the local rationing board, but it’s going to be hard. For desk typewriters, only those companies building military bases and companies whose war production billings add up to 70 percent of the firm’s total business need apply. Portable typewriters are a bit easier to come by, assuming you work at a newspaper, the Red Cross, the draft board, the ration board or a business with a high enough clearance.

1967

April 17 — Two families in Hinsdale are homeless after a fire destroyed their duplex. Mr. and Mrs. Roy Headley, with their two children; and Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Brown, with their three children, recently moved into the double home on the farm of Edward Kent. It’s believed the fire began in the wall near the refrigerator of the Headley side of the house, where damage was heaviest. Due to the fierce height of the flames and high winds, a barn across the road was endangered, firefighters said.

April 19 — Allegany County officials are pondering the future of the public health business after the 40-bed Angelica infirmary was declared substandard by the state. The facilities at Cuba Memorial Hospital and a major construction project underway at Jones Memorial in Wellsville are seen as alternatives to spending $12,000 per bed necessary to upgrade the infirmary. It’s estimated the county needs 148 beds for nursing home care due to an aging population, at a cost of about $500,000 to build. In the end, the county dropped the nursing home program and the infirmary is now a vacant, overgrown building.

April 20 — The St. Bonaventure basketball team knows who they will face this coming season, and three of those matchups will be at The Aud. Duquesne, Niagara and Canisius would all see the Bonnies at Buffalo’s Memorial Auditorium, while the men of Larry Wiese would go 23-2 with 19 straight wins, but fall in the second round of the NCAA tournament. Big man Bob Lanier, future NBA hall of famer, would lead scoring in many games with more than 26 points per game in his first season with the Bonnies.

1992

April 17 — A line of cars pulled over so drivers could feed more than 70 raccoons treats in Allegany State Park was the catalyst for park officials to warn the community of the risk of rabies. In 1990, there were 10 reported cases of visitors being bit by raccoons, most while trying to feed the small creatures — which is against the law. Thanks to education efforts, only one person was bitten in 1991, but with large groups, the risk increases.

April 18 — Allegany County sheriff’s officials are talking with Livingston and Steuben counties about creating a regional jail to alleviate overcrowding. While travel costs could be a problem, said Sheriff Larry Scholes, there’s still a chance that the county could save money. Up to 60 prisoners were occasionally crowded into the 38-bed jail on the third floor of the county office building, with others being shipped as far as Elmira for housing with high transportation costs. The current jail was built in the mid-2000s with a capacity many times greater.

April 20 — A plan to comply with the new city charter’s redistricting of Olean’s wards from 11 to seven are ready for the public’s eye. The plan, approved in November 1991, also includes making the mayor’s position a full-time job. Tasked with creating the lines, also to reflect the 1990 Census, were development director Richard Sauer and city Assessor William Quinlan, later mayor. Despite being 25 years old now, the lines are the same today.