State & Union: Turning back the clock

From a case of stolen dynamite, to the revitalization of Oak Hill Park, here’s a look back at the week that was 100, 75, 50 and 25 years ago in this edition of Turning Back the Clock.

1917

June 12 — Olean officials feel that installing a water filtration plant on Olean Creek will help the community, and not be considered an “experiment” at all. The Olean Evening Times reports that 441 cities nationwide have installed filtration plants, including 41 in New York, with the city able to glean information from those plants’ operations to benefit the local system. It’s estimated that in 2017 there are more than 45,000 such facilities nationwide.

June 14 — Olean police have charge Ray Haley and George Gilbert, each 19, with burglary charges following a string of incidents in the city. Gilbert has been in trouble before and was paroled some time ago, authorities said. The men admitted they had broken into several stores, making off with revolvers, jackknives, suits of clothes and other sundries. It took hours of grilling to get Haley to confess, police said. The next day, the men admit to having stolen dynamite near the railroad bridge over Olean Creek three weeks prior.

June 15 — Mrs. Kate Higgins of Olean, widow of former Governor Frank Wayland Higgins, has made a personal appeal to Oleanders to support the local Red Cross. Her niece works in a Paris hospital, and recently sent a letter that supplies are urgently needed. “The needs of France are great and varied, and there is no better way to aid our allies than through the Red Cross War Fund,” she said, as everything from railroad rails to bullets and bandages are needed.

1942

June 12 — The Oilers under Jake Pitler return home victorious after sweeping the Hamilton Red Wings. The Oilers slugged their way to an 8-6 victory, with Jake Phillips knocking in a three-run homer in the fifth inning. Up next will be pitcher Bob Fontaine on the mound as the Oilers attempt revenge on the Hornell Pirates for a defeat the week before.

June 13 — Many of Olean’s filling stations will join 400,000 nationally in buying up rubber scrap for the war effort. Paying one cent a pound, federal officials hope to motivate factories, farms, offices and homes to deliver up the goods. By the end of the warm, millions of pounds of scrap steel, rubber, aluminum and paper would be delivered to help supply the U.S. military.

June 15 — A fire of undetermined origin badly damaged the help’s quarters at Rocky Crest Sanitarium. A bus driver was overcome by the flames, but was revived with no ill effects. The entire second floor was gutted and the east end of the first floor was also burned out. Most personal effects were saved, but larger equipment, like beds only two years old, were lost. The building was formerly the recreation hall at the sanitarium, which was originally built for the treatment of tuberculosis patients.

1967

June 12 — A fire at Duverre Division of Americoat Corp. in Arcade burned out of control for nearly two hours in the early morning hours, causing about $250,000 in damage. Volunteers from six companies were called to the scene, and despite the damage no injuries were reported. About 70 people are out of work after the fire. The firm made plastic pipe and storage tanks.

June 13 — A pilot program could send pencil and paper out the window at Salamanca High School, where math teachers are preparing to use mostly federal funds to buy electronic mechanical calculators for use by students. The program would allow students who have been experiencing trouble with math and later chemistry and physics students to use the calculators, which cost $500 each are considered a marvel as they can add, subtract, multiply and divide.

June 16 — Oak Hill Park may lose its status as “ugly duckling” of Olean’s parks, if Alderman Clyde Campbell has anything to say about it. The 5.6 acre park was full of broken glass bottle shards, paths had eroded into deep ditches, large stones dull lawnmower blades and drainage carries silt onto the tennis courts, he said, as he asked the Common Council to repair the park in a two-year project.

1992

June 12 — A Salamanca firefighter was injured while fighting a fire at Radio Shack at the Broad Street Plaza. John Quinn was reported as in stable condition for smoke inhalation and exhaustion following the blaze, which officials estimate caused about $300,000 in damage. Several other businesses in the plaza suffered minor damage.

June 13 — Eight years before, when Wellsville won its first Section 5 baseball title, “I remember Jim Stein (former assistant coach) asking me how many titles I’d like to win, and I said, ‘Oh, five’s a nice, round number,’” Miles told the Times Herald. Thanks to coaching and great players, the Lions claimed that many titles in nine seasons, winning three back to back with a 15-1 trouncing of top-seeded Wayland. In the 25 years since 1992, Miles, who still coaches at Wellsville, has added seven more titles to his belt.

June 15 — No one is injured as two bombs go off near the Olean Police Department, with one bomb attached to a patrol car and one moments later in the bushes across the street. Police said the bomb — which was taped to the side of the car near the gas tank — only dented the side of the vehicle. Although dented, the vehicle was still driveable. No suspects or motive were immediately identified.