State & Union: Uncle Mike’s Hot Dogs defied health department

And now for the rest of the story…

Friday’s edition of State & Union looked back at an episode 45 years ago in which Olean hot dog vendor Michael J. Donovan was shut down by the county health department. A health official said at the time that for Donovan to qualify to operate his new cart, he had to have proper handwashing facilities, including hot and cold running water, soap and towels — essentially bathroom facilities.

Donovan’s brother, Fran Donovan, called Friday to let us know that wasn’t the end of it. Buffalo newspapers and TV stations soon caught wind of the story and came down to feature his late brother — Michael passed away April 3, 2013.

Even Paul Harvey, the popular radio commentator for ABC Radio Networks, known for his “Rest of the Story” segments, addressed the Olean hot dog cart story.

“I was in New Jersey at the time, and a friend asked me, ‘Is a Mike Donovan from Olean your brother?’ He told me that Paul Harvey was talking about it on the radio.”

A few days after Michael was shut down, he was advised to openly challenge the health department — even to risk arrest so his venture could become a “test case” against the regulations.

On June 7, 1972, he was back on North Union Street for the lunchtime hours.

“All along the street the reception was the same,” the Times Herald reported in the next day’s edition. “Calls of encouragement came from doorways and passing cars. One man went by in a car and gave the victory sign. Members of the police force ate one of the specially prepared wieners, as one patrolman noted that if a health official ordered Michael’s arrest, he would refuse until a warrant was secured.”

Supplies in the wagon were quickly exhausted, and friends were sent to the Donovan home to return with more packages of hot dogs and onions. An uncle went to a local bakery to buy up all the foot-long hot dog buns on hand.

All told, Donovan sold 150 hot dogs on the day and had received support from the VFW and American Legion. A former corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps, Donovan had earned a Purple Heart in Vietnam.

James Hastas, owner of Hastas Restaurant on North Union, which specialized in its Texas hots, came out and shook Donovan’s hand while offering his support, as did Teddy Welch, owner of Welch’s Restaurant.

“They really made the health department look like a monkey’s butt,” Fran Donovan says of the media coverage and overall support for his brother.

Michael operated his cart — Uncle Mike’s Hot Dogs — for four or five years after that. Fran says his mother, Victoria Donovan, made the sauerkraut for Michael’s cart, while he bought his hot dogs from White Hawk Beef Co. in Eldred, Pa.

Michael eventually sold the cart and became an officer with the Olean Police Department. He coached Little League and enjoyed golf and spending time with family and friends.

He was living in The Villages, Fla., when he passed away.