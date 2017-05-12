State & Union: Volunteers to restore CCC-era cabins Allegany State Park

During the Great Depression, the Civilian Conservation Corps provided work, square meals and roofs over the heads of many Americans. Participants, both young men as well as veterans of World War I, shaped much of Allegany State Park as it is known today.

Of all the CCC camps in the park, No. 51, located on the Red House side, was the longest running, existing from Aug. 5, 1935, to Nov. 1, 1941.

The men of this camp built the Ryan and Dowd trails, as well as spacious cabins on the Ryan Trail.

“The cabins on Ryan Trail quickly became known for their size and luxuriousness,” Paul T. Lewis and Bob Schmid, authors of “The Legends and Lore of Allegany State Park,” wrote in their 2005 book. “Each cabin had four rooms: a living room with a fieldstone fireplace, kitchen, two bedrooms, and a spacious screened porch.”

The men of Camp No. 51 were also assigned the task of removing dead chestnut trees, which had succumbed to blight. The trees were converted into lumber for cabins as well as poles for telephone and electric lines throughout the park.

Now, HistoriCorps, a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving historic structures on public lands, is recruiting volunteers to restore a group of cabins originally constructed by CCC men on the Ryan Trail. The Ryan Trail cabins, which date from that period, are now in a state of deterioration and in need of extensive work before they can be used again by park visitors.

HistoriCorps volunteers will re-roof 10 cabins, repairing and replacing siding, repointing stone fireplaces, rebuilding stone piers and rehabilitating windows and flooring. HistoriCorps field staff will train volunteers in necessary skills, so no experience is necessary and all tools will be provided.

There will be five consecutive project sessions this summer, each one lasting a week, running from July 30 to Aug. 25.

All are welcome. Those 14 to 17 must have a parent or guardian in attendance. A special welcome is extended to students and alumni of Alfred State College.

HistoriCorps will provide volunteers with lodging in the cabins themselves. Each cabin has two twin beds with mattresses, running water and electricity, but volunteers will need to bring a sleeping bag, pillow, towels and toiletries. All meals are provided.

Volunteers will provide their own transportation. Those wishing to use RVs or their own tents must make arrangements with HistoriCorps ahead of time, as space is limited.

For more information about all HistoriCorps projects, or to register as a volunteer, contact volunteer manager Liz Rice at (720) 390-6085 or visit www.historicorps.org. Students interested in earning certification through HistoriCorps Institute should contact Jamie Baird at jbaird@historicorps.org.

Camp 51 was the last CCC camp in active service in Allegany State Park, where the men also built the old ski tow at the Bova ski slope as well as the Red House tent and trailer area.

“America’s entry into World War II brought an end to the Civilian Conservation Corps,” Lewis and Schmid wrote. “Many of the men who had once served in the CCC would switch uniforms to join one of the armed forces.”