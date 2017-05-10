State&Union: Experts warn of active tick season this year

Earlier this spring, we passed along the expectation that it would be an active season for ticks, which can carry disease. A missive received this week from Cornell University experts would seem to confirm the concern about ticks.

Jody Gangloff-Kaufmann, a Cornell entomologist whose work focuses on integrated pest management, says the relatively mild winter coupled with even greater abundance of deer and mice means that ticks are more plentiful than ever.

“In the Northeast, and possibly across the northern United States, 2017 is gearing up to be a good season for ticks, which is bad for us,” she says.

There are several species of ticks that carry human and animal diseases, Gangloff-Kaufmann notes. The best known is the blacklegged tick, which prefers moist woodland edges and notoriously transmits Lyme disease. It can also carry other increasingly important diseases, such as babesiosis and anaplasmosis.

The lone star tick is increasing its range in the Northeast and Midwest as well. Lone star ticks thrive in hotter, drier places, such as lawns, and transmit ehrlichiosis and tularemia. While most of these non-Lyme diseases are fairly uncommon, Gangloff-Kaufmann says, infections are increasing and can cause serious illness.

“Our best advice for avoiding tick-borne illness is to protect yourself,” she says. “Learn how to identify ticks and their habitat. Use permethrin-based tick repellent on clothing when you are in tick habitat. Conduct a tick-check of your entire body (and of your kids) within 12 to 24 hours of outdoor activities.”

Remove a tick carefully using tweezers and pulling on the head close to embedded mouthparts, not the body. If there is any concern about disease, save the tick in a bag and contact the Cattaraugus County Department of Health.

Mani Lejeune, a board-certified veterinary parasitologist at the Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine’s New York State Animal Health Diagnostic Center, adds there are at least 16 species of ticks in New York state and 26 in the eastern U.S.

“Accurate identification of ticks is important to determine what microbes to test for,” she says. “Blacklegged ticks, formerly known as deer ticks, are the most commonly collected ticks from dogs and humans in the Northeast. While it’s good to have better tests for tick-borne diseases, it’s best to prevent tick bites in the first place. This means year-round vigilance. Conduct regular tick checks on your family and pets in all seasons — including winter. If you own horses or other livestock, check them for ticks as well.”

THE MAY FULL MOON appears in the sky at about 5:45 p.m. today. Depending on the Native American tribe, May’s full moon was called the Full Flower Moon, as well as Mother’s Moon, Milk Moon and Corn Planting Moon.

According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the the May full moon marked a time of increasing fertility, with temperatures warm enough for safely bearing young, a near end to late frosts and plants in bloom.