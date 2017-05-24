Sticker program presses those who can buy alcohol not to give it to minors

OLEAN — People who buy their next multi-pack of alcohol may get “sticker shock” at area stores when they see a bright red “Prevent Underage Drinking” label on beer or view a sign with the same message in front of businesses.

Eric Sebastian, prevention specialist with the Council on Addiction and Recovery Services, Inc., in Olean said the agency recently kicked off the Project Sticker Shock campaign at two Olean stores, as well as other businesses and agencies in Cattaraugus County. The nationally recognized project was created by the Center for Alcohol and Drug Resources.

“Adults need to set a better example for kids,” Sebastian added. “When adults supply alcohol to youth, it sends a very mixed message. Underage drinking is not a teen problem, but a community problem.”

She added “adults, youth, law enforcement and retail stores all need to be a part of the solution.”

Sebastian said the stickers are to remind grown ups that providing alcohol to minors can garner the purchaser a $2,500 fine or up to a year in jail.

“The structure of the program is they want (the stickers) put only on the multi-packs of alcohol,” Sebastian said. “We don’t put it over the labeling so it does limit us on which ones we can put them on.”

Sebastian said two area retailers have partnered with them this year by permitting the placement of stickers on multi-packs of alcohol, as well as in front of the store. Those establishments are West End Beverage and Redemption, and East State Wine and Spirits. Sixteen other businesses and agencies in the county also have the outdoor signs in front of their facilities.

“A strong community message is sent when businesses like West End Beverage … and East State Wine and Spirits take responsibility for speaking out against underage drinking,” she added.

Paul Carapellatti, owner of West End Beverage, whose store was the only business in the community to participate last year, said he wanted to join the event again this year to encourage adults to do the right thing.

“It’s a good idea to remind them not to pass (alcohol) off to their children or other people,” Carapellatti said. “We’re doing it just to remind people to be adults here. Kids are young and impressionable.”

(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com, follow her on Twitter, @OTHKate)