Strawberry Festival bring sweet aid to OGH Auxiliary

OLEAN — A well-loved June visitor to Olean — strawberry shortcake — made its annual return on Thursday along with a oft-maligned visitor.

The rain.

For more than 30 years, the Olean General Hospital Auxiliary has hosted the festival on the hospital’s front lawn at the corner of Main and Front streets, said Sue Gaughn, an OGH employee who helped coordinate the festival.

But a bit of rain in the morning and harder downpours in the late afternoon did little to deter the visitors — Gaughn said in a previous year, high winds and a threat of a tornado weren’t enough to stop the festival.

”One year, it blew the tents down and everything,” she said, adding as sirens sounded, the festival volunteers packed up the shortcake and health fair and moved inside the hospital for cover — and to continue the festival.

“This is our big one,” said Joyce Mosher, Auxiliary president and co-chair of the festival. “We have sales and others, but this is our big fundraiser.”

“They’ll probably make $25,000 to $30,000 from it,” Gaughn said, adding the Auxiliary will have some logistical expenses to pick up. “They’ll probably clear $15,000.”

There’s always a need for more funding, Mosher said.

“The hospital will give us a wish list, and we pick through it,” she said, adding the board approves the chosen projects.

From special bassinets for pediatric care to antimicrobial curtains for the emergency room, the Auxiliary has channeled hundreds of thousands of dollars from much-needed community donations to the nonprofit hospital’s operations.

One new experience this year included selling off old photographs that once adorned the walls of the hospital. The poster-sized photos have recently been replaced, Mosher said, and were offered up to visitors of the festival to benefit the Auxiliary.

“We usually stick with the oldies but goodies,” Mosher said. “The health fair keeps expanding — we actually had to turn people away because we don’t have any more room.”

But at the heart of the festival is the strawberry shortcake, with volunteers involved at every stage of the festival.

Officials reported more than 130 flats of strawberries were acquired by the volunteers, who spent Tuesday hulling the fruit in preparation. Volunteers also manned the stations ladling the berries onto biscuits, as well as topping them with Cool Whip.

Sales seem to come in bursts.

“At 11 a.m. it’ll be the rush hour and we’ll get nailed,” Gaughn said, adding the evening drive time is also a popular time to hit the festival.

The event also featured a health fair sponsored by the hospital. Hospital services including The Chest Pain Center, cardiac catheterization lab, surgical services, obstetrics, diabetes education, clinical education, Olean General Healthcare Systems, The Sleep Center, The Wound Center, Foothills Medical Group, Gundlah Dental Center, radiation medicine, radiology, The Pavilion, pediatrics, infection prevention, rehabilitation and subacute rehabilitation were featured. Millennium Collaborative Care offered health screenings to visitors, while St. Bonaventure University’s Quick Center ArtMobile offered children’s activities. The American Red Cross also hosted a blood drive near the emergency room entrance.

Other community organizations included in the health fair were the Cancer Services Program, BlueCross/BlueShield of Western New York, Out of the Darkness Walk, Audio Care, Inc., Southern Tier Healthcare Systems, Inc., Homecare & Hospice/Total Senior Care, YMCA, Hillside Children’s Center, and the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office.

(Contact reporter-editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)