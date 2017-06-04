Student groups host Walk-a-Thon to benefit shelter

While volunteering at the SPCA in Cattaraugus County, Mikayla King, her sisters and mother, Sandy King, saw a real need for the shelter dogs to go outside and exercise.

When they learned that SPCA volunteer, Megan Mahoney, was trying to raise funds for an outside agility field for shelter dogs, they asked two Allegany-Limestone student groups for help.

The Friends of Rachel and Sources of Strength groups at the school helped in a big way when they raised over $3,000 for the SPCA agility field during a recent Walk-A-Thon at the high school track. The funds will be added to $6,000 that already has been raised for the $10,000 project.

Allegany-Limestone teacher Terra Lacroix is advisor for the clubs and said the students worked hard to raise money for the May 20 Walk-A-Thon.

“We did a great job this year and you guys were awesome,” Lacroix told the student groups gathered for a meeting after school Friday. “Those of you who put the time and effort into this (project) will impact the lives of a lot of different animals for many years to come.”

Lacroix said she was first approached about the project a few months ago by Mikayla King who asked if the school organizations could stage a fundraiser. Mikayla King and her triplet sisters, Madison and Morgan, are members of Friends of Rachel, which helps charitable causes in the community.

“Our Friends of Rachel group does random acts of kindness” on a regular basis, Lacroix explained.

Mikayla King said she, her mother and sisters go to the SPCA regularly to walk the dogs. They had seen Mahoney collecting donations for the agility course at Tractor Supply Company in Olean and believed an organized fundraiser could raise even more money.

During the Walk-A-Thon, Mikayla King, Madison King and Chloee Lacroix were top fundraisers. In addition, John Giardini helped raise funds for the benefit by sending letters to area businesses. All four said they were glad to help the shelter dogs.

“I think this is important since the animals don’t get out and exercise and they’re always in cages,” Madison King said.

For her part, Mahoney said she was pleased with the student fundraiser as it allows her to begin purchasing fencing and agility equipment for the field located near the SPCA on approximately an acre of land. She hopes to have the agility field completed sometime this summer.

Mahoney, who runs the Positive Paws dog training business in Friendship, had seen a need for the agility field while caring for a former shelter dog named Brutus, who was later adopted.

“When Brutus was at the shelter, I took him to agility classes in town and thought it would be so much fun if all the dogs could enjoy agility on a regular basis,” Mahoney said.

“When dogs do agility (courses) it gives them confidence in a new environment. Another thing is it helps them burn energy in healthy ways. They’re able to climb and run and have a whole lot of fun.”



Mahoney said an agility field will also give staff, volunteers and potential adopters opportunities to bond with the dogs.

On a related note, Mahoney said she is grateful to Tractor Supply, as well as the customers’ support of her regular fundraisers at the store.

Lacroix said area residents who want to contribute to the SPCA agility field may do so through the student organizations.

Donations can be mailed to: Allegany-Limestone Middle/High School, 3131 Five Mile Road, Allegany NY 14706, Attention: Friends of Rachel Club.

