Summertime fun can be found creating beautiful art

Summer break is right around the corner for area schools, and the Cattaraugus County Arts Council has plenty of programs to offer for all skill levels.

“We are very excited to offer some new classes this year for kids along with varying days and times,” said Ardyth Van Scoy, education coordinator for the arts council. “We hope that this change will help make the classes more accessible to kids.”

Van Scoy said there are added benefits for this year’s programs.

“The kids summer programs are such a great opportunity for kids to be creative and try art forms that might not be readily accessible in schools,” she said. “We also have something for every age group.”

Van Scoy said the program not only has been well-received by children in the community, but parents as well.

“We love kids’ art camp,” a parent remarked. ‘Our daughter is always excited to work in the studio.”

Van Scoy said the programs and the dates and times offered are listed in the following itinerary.

• Teen Wheel Throwing by Patti Rosenswie.

July 10-14 from noon to 2:30p.m.; for students 13-18 years old. The fee is $65.

During the beginner wheel throwing class, teens will learn wedging, coning, centering, opening, enlarge opening, compressing bottom, thin and raise the wall, shaping, compressing the rim, cutting the piece off the wheel and trimming. All supplies are included.

• Teen Glazing by Patti Rosenswie.

July 24 and 25 from noon to 2:30 p.m., for students 13-18 years old. The fee is $30.

Class will teach students how to bring color to their finished ceramics piece, through proper application of glazes and wax.

• Gelatin Printing by Deb Eck.

July 17 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., for students 7-14 years old. The fee is $30

The workshop will use affordable household materials to create a gelatin printing plate and experiment with making beautiful layered printed papers using recycled materials to create texture and stencils. No previous printing or art experience is required and all supplies are included.

• Tin Punch for Kids by Michael Smith.

July 25 and 28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m, for students 7-14 years old. The fee is $35.

Tin punching is an age old craft method of decorating objects by punching holes in them. It was widely practiced during the colonial period and is still popular today. The craft is easily mastered and requires only a few basic tools thus allowing anyone to practice it. Participants will make a tin punched lantern. All materials will be provided.

• Kids Basket by Betsy Matz.

July 29 from 1-4 p.m., for students 7-14 years old. The fee is $35.

The baskets will be made with round reed and a drilled base and designed for the student who has had no previous basket-making experience. Students will be able to adorn their baskets with their choice of raffia, ribbon, beads and chenille. All supplies are included.

• Kid’s Paint Day by Courtney Mealy.

Aug. 5 from 10-11:30 a.m., for students 4-14 years old. The fee is $15.

Students will create their own summer inspired masterpiece with acrylic paints. Mealy will take them through the process in a fun creative atmosphere. All supplies are included.

• ArtVenture Camp by Nicole Missel.

Aug. 14-18, from 10-11 a.m., for students 4-7 years old. The fee is $55.

Kids will explore a different art style each day including marbling with shaving cream and making their own slime. Participants will have the opportunity to try their hand at a variety of art mediums and come home with some unique masterpieces. All supplies are included.

For more information, contact Van Scoy at ardyth@myartscouncil.net or

372-7455.

(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com. Follow her on Twitter,OTHKate)