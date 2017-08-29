Sun comes out in Houston after days of torrential downpours from Harvey

The sun made an appearance Tuesday in Houston after days of torrential rain from Hurricane Harvey caused record flooding in the area.

Blue skies were visible for the first time since Friday as the sun emerged from behind the clouds.

People near Houston took to social media to express gratitude for the sunshine, which was a very welcome sight after rain caused widespread devastation in the area.

The SUN is out in Houston! We repeat. THE SUN IS OUT IN HOUSTON! pic.twitter.com/zKOvXDqirH — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) August 29, 2017

We haven’t seen this in a while in Houston, the sun breaking through the clouds: pic.twitter.com/3qw9NKh7lT — Victor Oquendo (@VictorOquendo) August 29, 2017

The sun can actually be seen right now in west Houston! #Harveypic.twitter.com/qzQ18H9Q1V — Sebastian Herrera (@SebasAHerrera) August 29, 2017

The sun and blue skies are finally here in extreme north Houston. ???? pic.twitter.com/J5TNy6XaZF — Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogersD1) August 29, 2017

An actual sighting of blue skies in northwest Houston. Been too long since I’ve seen that. Sun trying to peek out, too. pic.twitter.com/qtHXIH9g7r — Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) August 29, 2017

Oh my god. This is the first time I’ve seen the sun since I got to Houston. pic.twitter.com/99VXvmJqs8 — Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) August 29, 2017

“Quite frankly, all of us needed to see it,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said of the sunlight in a press conference Tuesday evening.

Houston is expected to see less rain and more sunshine in the coming days, ABC Houston station KTRK reported.

How about some good news? Less rain, more sun in my forecast for #Houston. #houwxpic.twitter.com/byOiZE8w0a — ABC13 Tim Heller (@HellerWeather) August 29, 2017

Hurricane Harvey made landfall late Friday as a Category 4 storm and hovered over southeastern Texas for several days, unleashing torrential rains. At least eleven people are dead, including a Houston police officer who drowned on his way to work early Sunday, as a result of the storm.

Among the fatalities announced on Tuesday by The Beaumont Police Department was a woman who died after the car she was driving in with her young daughter ended up in high water. She and her daughter exited the vehicle, only to be swept up into the canal. First responders rescued the pair, but the mother was unresponsive and died. The child is in stable condition.

Harvey — now a tropical storm — is expected to make landfall for again in southwest Louisiana later this evening or early Wednesday morning, according to its latest track.