Teen shot at least 3 times in school massacre: ‘I’m so grateful to be here’

When Maddy Wilford arrived at the hospital on Valentine’s Day, she was pale, not responsive and in shock after being shot by the gunman who killed 17 people at her high school.

Interested in Parkland School Shooting? Add Parkland School Shooting as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Parkland School Shooting news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Parkland School Shooting Add Interest

Now, doctors say Wilford, a junior, is very lucky to be alive.

The teen, who suffered wounds to her chest and abdomen, was emotional as she spoke to reporters this morning, saying she’s “so grateful to be here.”

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Maddy Wilford arrives with her parents to speak with the media at Broward Health North where she was treated when she was shot multiple times at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Feb. 26, 2018 in Deerfield Beach, Fla.

“I’m just glad that I’m making a full recovery and everything’s been going so smoothly,” Wilford said, smiling and wiping tears from her eyes as she sat between her parents.

Terry Renna/AP Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor Maddy Wilford speaks to the media during a press conference at Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach, Fla., Feb. 26, 2018.

Wilford also thanked the officers, first responders and “amazing doctors” who helped save her as well as those who sent letters and gifts.

“All the love that’s been passed around, I definitely wouldn’t be here without it,” Wilford said.

“I’ve seen a lot of positive posts about what’s been going on at the school,” she said, adding, “I just love the fact we’re sticking together.”

The teenager’s father, David Wilford, said at the news conference he was “very grateful to be sitting here next to my daughter, alive and well today.”

Her mother, Missy Wilford, added that her daughter “knows who she is” and what she wants in life. “That strength and power” helps you heal because it makes you want to get up and keep going, said Missy Wilford.

David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP Mourners bring flowers as they pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla.

Seventeen people were fatally shot and over a dozen were injured in the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The suspect allegedly fled after the shooting but was later apprehended.

School will resume later this week.