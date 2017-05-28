Thelma Burchard celebrates 102 years of adventure

OLEAN — Thelma Burchard is a woman who has herded cattle, made airplane parts during World War II, lived on both sides of the country for decades at a time and traveled around the world.

So how might someone like that spend her 102nd birthday? By taking a golf cart ride through the woods near Rushford Lake on Wednesday with her daughters.

Burchard was, by Saturday, settled into a big recliner to welcome her family to her open house birthday party in Olean, hosted at the home of her daughter, Brenda Snyder. That’s where she shared her philosophy of life: Take it as it comes and go with it.

“There’s not much you can do about it,” she said with a shrug.

To be clear, she doesn’t have a secret to long life — which, when asked about, Burchard politely rolled her eyes because “I get that all the time,” she said.

Burchard — originally named Thelma Pearl Young — was born on May 24, 1915, in Greenfield, Iowa.

According to Snyder, Burchard’s father, Irven Young, had a pig farm in Greenfield, but were struck by hardship in 1922 when the pigs died of cholera. That was when Irven opened a newspaper and saw a picture of a farm in New York state and decided to “move East when everyone was moving West,” as family member Laraine Lee described it.

The Youngs then packed their five kids, including Thelma, into a 7-passenger Studebaker and headed toward Cortland County. It took them three weeks to get there, camping along the way. Burchard still remembers sleeping in the car with her two siblings as the two youngest slept in a lean-to near her parents, who were outside in a tent.

Burchard also remembers the first time she passed through Olean when it was “covered in oil towers.” Her mother, Pearl, wanted to stay.

“My father should have stopped here, but he was bound and determined to have a dairy farm,” Burchard said.

At the new farm, the soil was too rocky to plow, and they were forced to move to Binghamton. When they finally moved to Sherburne, the family finally got a dairy farm, though they eventually lost that as well during the Great Depression.

Burchard remembers wrangling cows, 45 of them, with the help of the family’s collie, Buster.

“They didn’t need much help,” Burchard said of the cattle. “They knew their place and where to go.”

After high school, she worked in a knitting mill in Norwich and met Lester Burchard, who she married in 1936 before he was drafted into World War II in 1943 and stationed on an Army supply ship in the South Pacific. Thelma meanwhile worked in a factory making magnetos, electrical generators used in the ignition systems of airplanes.

Les returned in 1946, and soon after Brenda and Barbara were born.

From her two daughters, Burchard has four grandchildren, Elaine Snyder, David Snyder, Tanya Masek Carroway and Jesse Masek; and six great-grandchildren, Jamal Klute, Maija Klute, Evan Snyder, Natalie Snyder, Bryn Carroway and Sadie Carroway. That’s not including about a dozen biological nieces and nephews and other relatives, scattered across the country.

Brenda Snyder finally brought Burchard to live in Olean about four years ago — where she had seen the oil fields as a girl — after Burchard’s husband died at 99. Burchard has since moved to Cuba Memorial Skilled Nursing Facility.

It was in Cuba on Wednesday that Burchard and her daughters had lunch at Moonwinks Restaurant and then took off on a “mystery ride” along the area’s back roads, which Snyder said is her mother’s favorite thing to do. Snyder said when they explained to the staff that it was her mother’s 102nd birthday, they were given the keys to a cart and told, “Go for it.”

It was yet another experience to mark alongside Burchard’s extensive travel list. After retiring, the couple moved to Tucson, Ariz., where they lived more than 30 years — after living in Batavia, Albany and Byron, as well as New Hampshire and New Jersey. In retirement, Burchard visited the Greek Islands, Spain, Morocco, Turkey, the Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii with her husband.

“I didn’t mind,” Burchard said of moving so often in her life. “Just another adventure.”

