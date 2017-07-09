Thousands attend auction to support Amish child benefit

LITTLE VALLEY — Thousands of people turned out Saturday to support the Amish Child benefit Auction at the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds here.

Early morning rain failed to dampen the spirits of the Amish community which turned out to support the effort to pay $150,000 in medical bills for Aaron Hetzler’s son.

There were Amish buggies parked everywhere and the infield of the fairgrounds track was full of cars.

The auctioneers kicked off the auction at 10 a.m. Two auctioneers and staff were under one of the horse barns. A third auctioneer moved from place to place including a livestock auction.

Barefoot children dressed in blues, greens and browns ran around the fairgrounds dotted with puddles left over from a downpour that started at about 7:30 a.m. and caught many people unaware — especially a barbecue stand on the racetrack.

They quickly recovered however, and erected tarps over the stand where chicken, two whole pigs and hams were slow cooking on spits since 5 p.m. Friday.

Each Amish man and boy wore a straw hat with a black band around it and the women and girls wore dresses with long sleeves and bonnets.

Breakfasts of pancakes and sausage greeted those arriving early. Coffee and fresh-made doughnuts kept many visitors going throughout the morning. There was also pizza from five wood-fired ovens, chicken barbecue, pulled pork sandwiches, fish sandwiches and more.

On the other end of the barn, homemade ice cream — vanilla and chocolate — was being scooped out of metal tubs as quickly as three gas-fired engines could turn it in a bed of ice.

As the auctioneers barked out bids for everything from furniture to quilts, others looked at consignment and other sale items on display nearby. Many people were waiting for the dozens of Amish quilts to go on the auction block. There were plenty of flowers and other plants as well as a couple of buggies, farm equipment, wagons of wood and numerous other items — many of them handmade wooden yard art.

Tom Brady of Great Valley and his grandson left the auction with an armful of items, including a windmill that points in the direction of the wind.

“I’m interested in supporting the fund for the Amish boy having medical problems,” Brady said. “I like to support the Amish community in general.”

Noah Hertzler, uncle of the boy who recently underwent successful surgery in Boston, said, “We had a real good response” of people attending and donating items for the auction.

“It was the community’s idea,” he said of the auction. “I expected (attendance) something like this.” He expressed the appreciation of the Amish community for the large turnout.

Meanwhile, at an auction of tools in another barn at the fairgrounds, John Bentley and his wife, Marianne of Collins in Erie County were just finishing dishes of the homemade ice cream.

“We just love to watch people,” Marianne said.

“We know a lot of the Amish, John said. “Anything we can do to help.”

Wayne Reed, who is on the board of directors of the Cattaraugus County Agricultural Society, helped direct traffic at the fairgrounds on Saturday.

“We had one of these Amish auctions about five years ago,” said Reed. “I wasn’t there, but from what I hear, this is bigger. It brings people from all over. I’ve seen people from Canada and Virginia.”

The items that were donated came in Wednesday, Thursday and Friday on everything from horse-drawn buggies to pickups and trailers, Reed said. Some things came in as late at 9 o’clock Saturday morning.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)