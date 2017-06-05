Three days after dog attack, Olean Common Council to hold special meeting on dog control contract

OLEAN — City officials hope to end a year-long dog control dispute with the SPCA in Cattaraugus County this evening.

The Olean Common Council will meet at 5:30 p.m. tonight to discuss a new contract keeping the SPCA as the city’s dog control agency.

“Over the last many years, we’ve contracted with the SPCA, and we’re hoping to have something in place with the SPCA after tomorrow’s meeting,” Mayor Bill Aiello said Monday.

The session will probably involve discussion behind closed doors on the particulars of the contract, Aiello said, with the aldermen coming out of executive session to either approve the contract or send it back for more negotiations.

For more than a year, Aiello said “we’ve been without a contract with the SPCA, and we’ve been going month to month. A little over a month ago, they said they could no longer do it for the $5,000 a month.”

The meeting is set for three days after a dog was attacked at the Olean Farmer’s Market by a pair of loose dogs which had previously been reported to city police, and six days after coverage lapsed in violation of state law.

(Click here to read about the Saturday morning dog attack at the Olean Farmer’s Market.)

Aiello said that the contract announcement was not in response to the event.

“We’ve been working on it right along,” Aiello said, adding the discussion would otherwise have waited until the next meeting June 13, leaving the city without coverage for at least half a month. “Unfortunately, it fell between council meetings.”

Jenn Panepinto, who manages the SPCA shelter north of Olean, said she was “frustrated” by the lapse in coverage, but was pleased to hear the city may move on a new contract today.

“I would love it we could get that,” she said. “I’m very hopeful we can come to an agreement so we don’t have a repeat of what happened.”

Aiello and Panepinto could not discuss the terms of the contract.

The city reduced its line item for dog control from $60,000 to $30,000 during the creation of the 2017-18 budget, which came into effect Thursday. The previous contract with the SPCA was for $60,000 a year.

Article 7, Section 113 of the state Agriculture and Markets Law requires any municipality which issues dog licenses to have a dog control officer, either as an employee, a post in the municipal police department or through a contract with an SPCA, humane society or similar agency. The extent of duties, including hours, shelter services and assisting with other types of animals, is left to the discretion of the municipality.

However, without a contracted agency, the city was unable to respond to calls of dogs at large on Friday and Saturday, culminating with the SPCA sending someone to pick up the involved dogs without being called by the city.

(Contact reporter-editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)