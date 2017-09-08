Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry dies in helicopter crash

Troy Gentry, one-half of the award-winning duo Montgomery Gentry, has died in a helicopter crash. He was 50 years old.

The duo’s Twitter account posted the news Friday afternoon: “It is with great sadness that we confirm that Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo, Montgomery Gentry, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash which took place at approximately 1:00 p.m. today in Medford, New Jersey.”

The message continued, “The duo was scheduled to perform tonight at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford….details of the crash are unknown. Troy Gentry’s family wishes to acknowledge all of the kind thoughts and prayers, and asks for privacy at this time.”

Both natives of Kentucky, the paths of Eddie Montgomery and Troy Gentry first crossed when they were in bands with Eddie’s brother, John Michael Montgomery, though at different times.

In 1999, Eddie and Troy came together to form Montgomery Gentry, releasing their debut album, “Tattoos & Scars,” and making it to #13 with their first single, “Hillbilly Shoes.”

The following year, the two took home both Top New Vocal Duo honors from the Academy of Country Music and the Duo of the Year trophy at the CMA Awards.

Though they had a string of hits, they wouldn’t hit #1 until 2004 with “If You Ever Stop Loving Me.” Four more would follow: “Something to Be Proud Of,” “Lucky Man,” “Back When I Knew It All,” and “Roll with Me.”

In 2009, Eddie and Troy were inducted into the Grand Ole Opry.

Troy Gentry is survived by his wife Angie, their 14-year-old daughter Kaylee, and his older daughter Taylor, from a previous marriage.