Trump health report called out as fake news on late-night circuit

Comedians took aim at President Donald Trump’s doctor on Tuesday after he said the president’s “overall health is excellent,” according to his recent physical assessment.

Dr. Ronny Jackson shared the outcome of Trump’s exam at a White House press briefing on Tuesday afternoon, including his 6-foot-3 height and 239-pound weight, which puts him right on the brink of obesity.

“That’s awfully convenient,” Stephen Colbert, host of “The Late Show,” said Thursday in his opening monologue, before going on to insinuate that Trump may have bribed the doctor with cash.

Dr. Ronny Jackson: “Heart exam is normal.” So despite all evidence, Donald Trump does have a heart. #LSSCpic.twitter.com/TKKHaqGchJ — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 17, 2018

“Listen, Doc, I don’t want to be obese, but I feel like this wad of cash is about one pound. Why don’t you take this off my hands and weigh me again, OK,” Colbert said in his best Trump impersonation.

Jimmy Kimmel also opened “Live” with a few jokes on the president’s weight.

“Despite the fact that he is borderline obese, Trump is in excellent health. How could he be in excellent health? When he sneezes gravy comes out. Look at him,” Kimmel joked.

“The doctor said the is examination went exceptionally well, which means he stopped eating chicken long enough to get a reading,” Kimmel added, referring to Trump’s reported love of junk food.

Over on “The Daily Show,” host Trevor Noah said he still had a few questions about the health report.

Tonight at 11/10c, Trump’s doctor finds no heart problems, no dementia, and no dentures. But did he test for racism? pic.twitter.com/KCpbYze9To — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 17, 2018

“So it turns out, according to the official White House doctor, Trump is completely sane, which makes me more worried because that means he’s doing all of this s–t on purpose,” Noah said. “You covfefe in your normal mind?

“No heart problems, no dementia, no dentures? But did you test for racism,” he asked sarcastically.