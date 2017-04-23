Two pieces of racially charged graffiti found near Olean’s Oak Hill Park

OLEAN — Spray paint was used to cover two utility boxes along Washington Street with a misspelled version of a derogatory slur used against African-Americans, an Olean resident reported Thursday afternoon to the Times Herald.

Malcolm Drayton, a native born resident of Olean who is black, said he discovered the tags along the north edge of Oak Hill Park and near the corner of Buffalo and Washington Streets as he was walking with his wife, Anne, on Thursday afternoon.

“It doesn’t bother me because I’m so used to it, but it’s ridiculous,” he said.

Drayton said because of the misspelling of the racial slur and the inclusion of a depiction of a phallus on one sign, he assumed the taggers were younger people.

“Ignorance is still alive in Olean,” he added.

Tom Windus, director of public works, said he had not been made aware of the tag before he was interviewed Thursday. He added employees who handle work within the city patrol daily to look for issues.

“If they see things like that, they take care of it,” he said.

Windus said the department is responsible for cleaning up graffiti on city-owned property, which they try to do “immediately” upon discovery to avoid inspiring others to follow suite. He said in an email Friday morning both vandalized panel boxes are owned by Verizon, and that he would contacting the company soon about the damage.

Windus said graffiti shows up frequently in the city, especially swear words, pornographic images and tagging signatures. He said vandalism in general, including destruction of property, shows up “daily in most parks.”

“We get a lot of random stuff, to be honest with you. … Hate graffiti such as that is not very common,” he said.

Olean Police Chief Jeff Rowley said most acts of graffiti during his time on the force have been committed by “young people who think they’re in a gang.”

He said he feels graffiti isn’t too common in the area and said the amount has an “ebb and flow.”

“To be honest, I think we’re pretty lucky,” he said.

Rowley said tagging is vandalism, which would result in criminal mischief charges. Those begin at the misdemeanor level and escalate according the assessed monetary value of the damage. Rowley added related trespassing charges could easily be added.

Those who have knowledge of those responsible for the graffiti can call police at 376-5673, or 376-5672.

