Upper Allegheny official urges better health bill

OLEAN — The second version of House Republicans’ American Health Care Act is no better that the initial bill and patients and rural hospitals should be concerned, according to one official at Upper Allegheny Health System.

“It appears to be an attempt to push through major reform without careful and thoughtful debate,” said Dennis McCarthy, vice president for marketing and communications for Upper Allegheny Health System, which operates Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center. “We believe, however, that the bill will face major changes when it goes through the Senate.”

The initial bill House Republicans withdrew from consideration at the last minute in April posed “serious harm to patients and the healthcare delivery system,” McCarthy said.

He added the version passed 217 to 213 by House Republicans on May 4 was no better.

“It does nothing to protect hospitals, particularly rural hospitals, from further financial stress and appears to leave people with pre-existing conditions vulnerable,” he said.

The American Health Care Act would result in another 24 million Americans losing health insurance, the Congressional Budget Office said before the first plan was

The American Medical Association said if the American Health Care Act were to become law, “millions of Americans would lose health insurance coverage and the safety net provided by Medicaid would be severely eroded.”

Major health care groups opposed to the AHCA include the American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association and American Lung Association. Also opposed were the American Academy of Family Physicians, American Academy of Pediatrics, American College of Physicians, American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, American Psychiatric Association and American, Osteopathic Association.

AARP, which represents millions of older Americans, is also opposed to the AHCA.

U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, who was a supporter of both Republican versions of the AHCA, said at a town hall meeting in Hinsdale earlier this month he considered the group’s objections. However, he said the Affordable Care Act, which is not sustainable.

McCarthy said the American Health Care Act was pushed through the House before the Congressional Budget Office could determine how much it would cost or how many people who have health insurance under Obamacare would lose that coverage.

While Govs. Andrew Cuomo in New York and Thomas Wolf in Pennsylvania have vowed to help protect their residents from the impact, the latest House version “threatens to undo their efforts,” McCarthy pointed out.

“It is concerning that many congressmen did not even bother to read such an important bill before voting to approve it,” McCarthy said.

“The AHCA would increase by 24 million the number of uninsured nationwide, upend the Medicaid program, and burden hospitals and health care systems with fewer resources and more uninsured or underinsured patients,” McCarthy said.

“We continue to have concerns that this new version does not ensure continuity of coverage and access,” he said. “Coverage and access need to be protected as well as the ability of rural hospitals like Bradford Regional Medical Center and Olean General Hospital to provide quality care to patients.”

The loss of coverage, an increase in uncompensated care and Medicaid cuts will not help “fragile rural hospitals,” McCarthy argued.

Both Olean General Hospital and Bradford Regional Medical Center are major economic engines in their communities.

Olean General Hospital generates more than $220 million in annual economic activity and Bradford Regional Medical Center generates about $155 million a year, according to McCarthy.

Both hospitals have strived to transform healthcare delivery “to reduce costs while improving care quality,” he said.

“The American Health Care Act in its present form pulls the rug from underneath us and rural hospitals across the nation,” McCarthy said.

“Any new plan needs to be thoughtful, ensure uninterrupted coverage for millions, ensure a stabilized insurance market and support efforts by states and localities to transform care,” he added.

