Vehicle hits 6 soldiers in Paris suburb

Six French soldiers were injured on Wednesday morning after a vehicle struck them in the Paris suburb of Levallois-Perret, according to local authorities.

The soldiers were leaving an army barracks area near De Vedon, to go out on a routine patrol, when the vehicle slammed into them and fled the scene, according to local authorities. The vehicle was reportedly a dark-colored BMW, according to French media reports.

Two of the soldiers were seriously injured and taken to a military hospital in Percy in Clamart, in Hauts-de-Seine area of France.

Levallois-Perret Mayor Patrick Balkany said it appeared to a “deliberate” attack.

Authorities said police were still searching for the vehicle and driver as of early Wednesday morning.

Soldier patrols were introduced in January 2015 after the attacks on the Charlie Hebdo magazine office.