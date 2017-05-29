Veterans Living Memorial project in Cuba close to breaking ground

CUBA — When Memorial Day 2018 rolls around, families and friends of veterans in the Cuba area will be able to visit the Cuba Area Veterans Living Memorial in Genesee Park to view digital photos and information on their loved ones.

Kevin White, president of the Cuba Chamber of Commerce which is overseeing the project, said the estimated cost of the unique memorial for veterans is $50,000. The project, which is using no tax dollars, is just $6,000 short of attaining the final goal in donations.

“We’re in the final stages, the $50,000 essentially will get the project going,” White said. “There is going to be future costs … it’s going to be a big granite memorial but inside of it will be a user interface that will be a database of veterans, both past and present.

“We’re getting to where we’ll be able to break ground,” White said. “We’ve put the deposits down.”

He said the memorial, when completed, will let visitors find veterans with just a few touches on a computer screen.

“You’ll be able to go up to the touchscreen and type in your ancestor or father’s name, if they were veterans,” he explained. “You’ll be able to pull up all the information we can gather about them.”

The goal of the memorial is to honor men and women of Cuba who have served or are presently serving in the Armed Forces. He said the memorial will not only serve as a tremendous honor to the community’s veterans and their families, but will also preserve Cuba’s servicemen and women’s names forever.

The project idea was brought to the chamber of commerce by Carol Shaffer, artist and community volunteer, not only to memorialize the names of veterans, but also to bring visitors to town. It is expected to become one of the state’s most unique tribute to veterans.

“The next stage of the challenge (in addition to raising the final $6,000) is to gather as much information as we can” on the veterans, he continued. “We’ll put in whether the person attended Cuba Central School, Rushford Central or Cuba/Rushford Central School District.”

The database will include local veterans who have served in the military and current or active members of the Armed Forces and photos, if available. Data collected will also include where the individual is buried. Future enlistees can also be added to the database.

“Because of the amount of information we’re gathering, we’re keeping it focused to these areas” of Cuba and Rushford, White added.

He said Tom Taylor, a former Cuba mayor, has done a lot of research for the project and has lists of veterans who are buried in Cuba area cemeteries, but names are still missing. This is due, in part, to listings of veterans available by name only, not town, in the county veterans’ office.

He said the hope will be to eventually have a listing of veterans’ names back to the 1700s up to the present and into the future.

“It is critical for people to reach out to us if their loved one or they themselves qualify for this, we’d like to start getting the data and loading it in,” he said.

On a personal note, White said he, too, has a connection to local veterans. He said his late grandfather, Walter White, served in World War I, and his brother, also named Water White, served in the Iraq War.

For more information on the memorial, or to make a donation, contact the Cuba Chamber of Commerce at (585) 968-5654 or send emails to cubachamber@verizon.net.

To submit information for the memorial, applications are available at the chamber of commerce, the American Legion, VFW, AmVets or online atwww.cubanewyork.us.

(Contact reporter Kate Day Sager at kates_th@yahoo.com, follow her on Twitter,OTHKate)