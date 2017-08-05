Video captures Trump greeting wedding guests at his NJ golf club

Guests attending a wedding Saturday at Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey bumped into one of the club’s most notable members: President Trump, who is spending his 17-day working vacation at the Bedminster property.

“Everyone having a good time?” Trump, flashing a thumbs up, asked a group of guests as he posed for selfies, as seen in the video above.

After snapping selfies, the president — wearing his signature “Make America Great Again” red baseball cap, then heads toward a golf cart.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump defended his time at Bedminster, tweeting, “Working in Bedminster, N.J., as long planned construction is being done at the White House. This is not a vacation — meetings and calls!”