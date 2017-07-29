Video reveals how actions of US border officers led to tragedy

It was Reyna who picked up the late-night phone call from the Mexican consulate in San Diego.

The man on the other end of the line was trying to reach her parents, so she passed the phone to her father. He began to scream.

“Cruz is not with us anymore,” he told her. “They say he died trying to cross the border.”

Reyna refused to believe it.

“You’re lying,” she said. “He can’t be dead. I just saw him. He went to the gym.”

She travelled, with her mother, to view her brother’s body, likely crossing through the same border station where her brother had died.

“They opened the door so my mom could get in,” Reyna said. “I see [the] face of my brother. And then I realized everything was true.”

They told her, she says, that while attempting to smuggle bottles of liquid methamphetamine across the border, he had taken a drink from a bottle voluntarily.

She refused to believe that, too, but this time, she wasn’t alone.

The Velazquez family hired Gene Iredale, a San Diego-based attorney whose firm specializes in civil rights litigation, and filed a civil lawsuit against Baird, Perallon and the U.S. government, alleging that the officers “intimidated and coerced” Velazquez into drinking from one of the bottles and failed to “render timely medical assistance,” actions that “proximately caused his death.”

“What you see, I think, is a basic lack of compassion and decency toward a 16-year-old boy,” Iredale said. “Almost a delight that you would see in children who just pull the wings off flies slowly, a smile when he’s being asked to drink something and being put in this position.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to bring criminal charges and the internal investigation resulted in no discipline, but during their depositions, Iredale sought to highlight the contradictions in each officer’s tale to dissect what he called “the anatomy of a lie.” Under that pressure, the officers’ efforts to shift blame for Velazquez’s death got messy. (Both officers, through their attorneys, declined to be interviewed by ABC News.)

While video of the encounter shows that both officers made hand gestures that seemed to encourage Velazquez to drink from one of the bottles, during their depositions, both officers denied under oath that they had done anything wrong.

Perallon blamed Velazquez: “I never suggested or asked him to drink,” he said. “He volunteered to drink.”

But Baird blamed Perallon: “He proposed to me that he should ask Cruz if he would be willing to take a drink,” she said. “He said he does it all the time in primary, and I said, ‘If that’s what you want to do.’” Perallon denied this interaction took place.

Nina Signorello, the officer who tried to help Velazquez while he was in the security office and later drove Baird to the hospital, provided what Iredale considers the key piece of evidence, testifying that Baird was initially worried that she would lose her job if someone ultimately blamed her.

“Oh my God, I asked him to drink it,” Baird said, according to Signorello’s testimony. Baird denied that, saying her fellow officer must have “misunderstood.”

Asked multiple times if she felt guilty that Velazquez was dead, Baird responded, repeatedly, “No.”

“Because you also realized what the cause of his death was, right?” Iredale asked.

“The cause of it? No. The specific cause?” Baird responded. “No. He was just – He just died.”

Neither Baird nor Perallon were subject to discipline as a result of their involvement in Velazquez’s death, and both officers remain on duty to this day. Kerlikowske, who took over as commissioner after the incident but would have inherited oversight of the officers involved, struggled to explain why.

“I don’t have the knowledge and the specifics about the case itself,” Kerlikowske said. He told ABC News he had never seen the video and declined an offer to watch it now.

For the Velazquez family attorney Iredale, the message is as clear as it is devastating.

“Well, it’s a very simple lesson,” Iredale said. “Do what you want. So long as the person who’s hurt doesn’t have political power … doesn’t speak English, from a foreign country, have a good time.”