Vietnam vet who never finished high school given honorary degree at Olean High School reunion

OLEAN — Ed Hnat served in the Vietnam War, worked as a mailman for 30 years and a bartender for 12, and just three weeks ago graduated from college at the age of 68.

Yet there is one accomplishment that has always eluded the Olean native who now lives in Lakeland, Fla.: a high school diploma.

That is, until now.

Olean High School awarded Hnat an honorary degree Friday night at the OHS Alumni Reunion dinner, where Hnat and the rest of the Class of 1967 celebrated their 50th anniversary. The honor was a complete surprise for Hnat, who, donning a Hawaiian shirt and big smile, walked up to the podium to receive his degree and graduation cap amid a standing ovation from alumni.

“It’s fantastic,” he said. “It’s like my life is complete.”

Hnat earned his general education diploma during his three years in the U.S. Army, but never finished high school. He enlisted in the summer of 1967 just after his former OHS classmates earned their diplomas.

“Went and signed up and I was gone,” Hnat said.

He served one year in Vietnam — from 1968 to 1969. He said to this day he’s never talked about his war experiences with anyone.

“And I won’t talk about it. It’s just something that is inside you and you just can’t let it out,” he said. “So many things that happened over there — I just kept it inside me all these years.”

After the service, he returned to Olean, where he worked as mailman and later a bartender at Granny’s Verona. He moved to Florida 10 years ago.

Yet the retiree didn’t feel content. He felt like he had something to prove.

“I decided that before I die I want to do something that I can prove to myself that I’m not as quote-unquote dumb as they think, so I signed up for college,” he said.

Hnat attended Keiser University at its Lakeland campus the last four years working on his bachelor’s degree in legal studies. He said from the time he woke up to the time he went to bed he attended classes, did homework and studied. The other students called him “grandpa,” and he considers many of them friends.

“I just did my best and the next thing I know I got a 3.4 (grade point average) and I’m graduating,” he said.

Hnat said he’s open to pursuing more education, but he’s leaning toward pursuing another passion.

“If I live that long, I’m going to be a private detective,” he said. “I can go into law, but I’m not that interested in that. Private detective is always something I wanted to do.”

Moments after receiving his honorary high school diploma Friday night, an emotional Hnat was still not sure how it all came together, but he suspected the Class of 1967 was behind it.

“This class is the best class ever to graduate from Olean High School. We are so close,” he said. “I don’t know how to thank them, with the whole class and everything and everybody standing up. … I thank them all.”

