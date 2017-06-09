Vigil held in Olean after multiple heroin deaths in one week

OLEAN — Karen Materna’s son would have been 30 years old June 14. Instead of planning for his birthday, she’s planning his funeral.

“I can’t make a cake. I can’t buy him a birthday present. I can’t do anything because I’m grieving because my son is dead all because of an addiction,” she said.

Her son, Mathew Chaffee, is one of at least three Olean men — all in their late 20s — to die from a heroin overdose in just the last week.

The recent deaths, as well as dozens of others in recent years, brought together several hundred people for a candlelight vigil Wednesday night in Lincoln Park. Community leaders like Mayor Bill Aiello spoke about the effects addiction has had on the community as residents lit candles, released balloons and looked over a makeshift memorial of more than 50 photos of those who’ve lost their lives to addiction. Several people cried aloud and embraced each other throughout the proceedings.

“It makes people able to talk to each other. Maybe they’re in the same situation, maybe they’re looking for help, maybe they’re a family member of somebody that has passed away,” said Shannon Scott, executive director of Winning Olean Back, which organized the vigil. “If we can get everybody together and we’re all on the same page, maybe ultimately we can help somebody in great waves.”

Winning Olean Back, which formed in June 2016 to provide support for those struggling with addiction and is working to become a nonprofit organization, originally planned to hold a vigil Aug. 31, International Overdose Awareness Day.

“We just figured with everything going on in the community with overdoses and the deaths hitting so close to home, we needed to do something now and not wait,” Scott said.

Chaffee died at a friend’s house on North 10th Street Monday afternoon. Another Olean man died from an overdose Friday in the city, just two days after an Olean man died of an overdose in Buffalo.

Not counting the 29-year-old man who died in Buffalo on May 31, a total of 11 people have died of a heroin overdose in Cattaraugus County in 2017, said Cattaraugus County Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins. That’s already one more death than the county had in all of 2016 and the same number it had in 2015.

Watkins noted the 11 deaths in 2017 have yet to be confirmed as heroin overdoses, as the county is still awaiting toxicology reports, which he said can sometimes take as long as four months. The 11 deaths have only been flagged by county coroners as likely heroin overdoses.

“It is very disturbing to know we are seeing this high number of deaths in our community, but we are going to do everything we can as (the Cattaraugus County Heroin-Opioid Task Force) to make sure we can get these types of drugs out of community,” Watkins said.

The county is currently working to educate people that there is no penalty if they call 911 to report an overdose and even train non-medically trained community members to administer Narcan, Watkins said.

Many of the deaths in recent years are due to heroin laced with fentanyl, an opioid that can be 30 times more potent than heroin and lead to instant death, Watkins said.

Karen and Michael Materna, the latter of whom lives in Daytona Beach, Fla., and has been Chaffee’s adoptive father since Chaffee was a baby, aren’t sure if fentanyl is what killed their son, but said they have their suspicions.

They described their son as someone who loved life and music, especially rapper Eminem.

“Matt looked like Eminem. You wouldn’t believe the pictures we have. Someone asked, ‘Is that Eminem?’” said Karen Materna, who later took her son’s picture off the memorial to give it a kiss.

She said her son became addicted to pills after a car accident five years ago, and eventually turned to harder drugs. Chaffee at one point entered a rehabilitation facility and got clean, but upon release started hanging out with the same, “wrong crowd of kids,” his mother said.

“When you get out of a rehab addiction place and you’re clean that many months, you have to have a new group of friends,” she said. “You fall right back into it. I’ve seen my son fall back into the same group of kids. He was so good and then he just fell back in.”

Winning Olean Back meets the first and third Thursday of every month at the Harvest Field Outreach Center on West State Street, and will work with anyone in addiction or recovery.

Scott, a photographer who lives in Olean, said she started the group after her friend and neighbor died in March 2016 of an overdose, leaving behind two young sons.

“At that point I said, ‘Something has to be done,’” she said. “If someone wants to go to detox, we can make calls to make it happen … can talk to them and steer them in the right direction and steer them toward resources in the community.”

Michael Materna said things have been “rough” for the family the past few days, but that when the community comes together as it did Wednesday, it helps.

“It helps ease the pain, but for the parents, just stick with your child,” he said. “If you know something’s wrong, get some help for your child or any member of your family.”

