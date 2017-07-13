Volunteers once again start digging for ancient artifacts in Allegany

ALLEGANY — Megan Silvers and her brother, Bradley, could barely spare a minute to look up from their digging Wednesday as they helped Dr. Steve Howard find bits of charcoal likely used by inhabitants of the region thousands of years ago.

The two children, ages 10 and 7 respectively, were among volunteers who have helped Howard with his archeological dig at the Allegany Bockmier site off Route 417 that began earlier this week.

“I might have found some charcoal,” Megan Silvers said while holding out the palm of her hand containing a small, black piece of the material.

“That’s charcoal, alright,” Howard said after examining the fragment. He said the significance of the material is that it could be from a fire pit used by indigenous people who lived on the land. “We’re finding pottery, too.”

This year marks the sixth summer that Howard and his team of volunteers from the local region as well as around the country and world, will dig for precious artifacts, formations and cultural features. Some of the artifacts found have dated from as long ago as the Archaic Period, between 8,000 B.C. and 2,000 B.C.

The digs are funded through donations to the project headed up by Howard, a native of the Olean area and field director at the Galt archeological site near Florence, Texas. Howard also teaches classes at Austin Community College.

Area residents are encouraged to stop at the property, located behind the Canticle Farm Market on Old State Road, from approximately 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Volunteers are encouraged to participate in the monitored, educational digs through Aug. 16. As the excavation work places emphasis on educating people of all ages, children are especially welcome. Children 14 and under, however, must be accompanied by an adult.

Along those lines, Howard said a Community Archeology Day will be open to area residents from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 5 at the site. Activities that include workshops, artifacts identification and walking along an interpretive trail will take place. Artifacts found at the site will also be displayed at the Canticle Farm Market from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.

As for the ongoing project, Howard has noted that an ancient longhouse from a long-ago settlement and more than 3,000 pieces of artifacts have been uncovered over the past several years.

Other items found included cultural features, such as rock ovens, as well as biface tools from several time periods. During the off-season, equipment from the dig has been stored at the Seneca-Iroquois National Museum in Salamanca. Artifacts, such as the charcoal and pottery recently found, are sent out for analysis and radiocarbon dating to determine their age.

Howard and his work crews are currently digging at a site at the back of the Bockmier property, bordering on the Allegheny River. The work crews expect to move to the former longhouse location, closer to the market building, in the upcoming week after the field is hayed.

“This is an area we wanted to sample anyway,” Howard said of the new river site. “We want to try and determine how big of an area these (indigenous) people” inhabited.

Howard said volunteers from around the country arrived this week, and international volunteers will arrive next week.

Veteran volunteers at the site included Jill Patton of Durango, Colo., Celia Isbrecht of Richmond, Va. and Laurie Labella of Allegany.

A new volunteer, Laura Williams of the Seattle, Wash., area is a field school student at the site.

“Most of my experience has been in the lab, so I don’t really have dig experience,” she admitted. “This area is gorgeous … and we’re learning a lot.”

Both of the Silvers children said they enjoyed helping the dig. When asked if the work has inspired them to study archeology in the future, Megan Silvers replied “Maybe,” while her brother chimed in, “Yes!”

“It’s fun. I wouldn’t say it’s hard, but it takes time to find something,” Megan Silvers added. “It takes patience.”

For more information on the project, or to make a donation, visit alleghenyproject.com online. Donations for the project may also be mailed to: Dr. Steve Howard, 900 S. Lamar Blvd., Number 213, Austin, Texas 78704.

