Ward retiring as Ellicottville school superintendent, capping 42-year education career

ELLICOTTVILLE — Ellicottville District Superintendent Mark Ward retires at the end of the month, capping a 42-year career in education.

Thirty-three of those 42 years were spent at Ellicottville Central School — as a history teacher, football, track and basketball coach, high school principal and for the last seven years, school district superintendent, which has always been his “dream job.”

Ward, a Great Valley native who still lives in the town he grew up in, the same school as he attended as a teenager and then taught history and coached in for 10 years before becoming an administrator.

“Ellicottville is special. I went to school here after going to the Great Valley Elementary School and I’ve lived in this community all my life.” Ward said.

Ward left the comfortable confines of Ellicottville for stints as district superintendent in Salamanca and Olean before being asked to come back by members of the Board of Education as superintendent. He’s been superintendent since July 2008 when former superintendent Patricia Haynes retired.

In an interview Friday afternoon, prior to that evening’s high school commencement, Ward said, “I’m thinking a lot like the kids are at graduation. There’s a sense of fear, happiness and the unknown. OMG! Now where? I have mixed emotions. Graduation is a sign of an ending, but I’ve always thought about it as a beginning.”

Ending or beginning, Ward finds himself in a similar situation to the 46 graduating seniors leaving the safe halls of Ellicottville Central School. “Like them, I’m stepping into something I don’t know much about,” he said.

“Forty-two years in this business,” Ward said. “I’ve met so many great people. I touched the lives of a lot of different students in three districts. I hired some wonderful teachers and staff. That’s the most important thing a superintendent does.”

In each school district where he served as superintendent, it was the Board of Education that was the key to his success. “I’ve been very fortunate,” Ward said. “I’ve worked with some great boards. I’ve been blessed by a wonderful career.” He helped shepherd capital projects at each of the districts.

Ward is a 47-year member as assistant chief of the Great Valley Volunteer Fire Department. He went to an accident and house fire on Thursday and almost missed the retirement luncheon at the school.

He’s a longtime member of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association as a Section 6 coach, referee and administrator. He’ll be inducted into that group’s Hall of Fame on July 26. He coached football and junior high boy’s basketball for 10 years and baseball for five years. “If I didn’t enjoy it, I wouldn’t have done it,” Ward said.

Ward said he has many fond memories of working in the schools, the first one being “when board members called me in the fall of 2007 asking if I’d consider coming back to Ellicottville as superintendent.” He was Olean superintendent at the time, but the inquiry “was sort of like a dream come true. I didn’t get it the first time I applied. It brought forth all kinds of memories and thoughts.”

The second of his fondest memories is the “recent completion of this capital project.” It includes a performing arts center, gymnasium and multi-use space, new band and chorus rooms and various interior cosmetic updates.

The Board of Education named the capital project The Mark J. Ward Center for the Arts and Athletics, or simply, “The Ward.”

He said, “It’s been a hell of a run. I’ve been blessed to be part of a great community and be in the leadership here. I did things because I wanted to and because I thought they should be done.”

Don’t ask Ward what his retirement plans are. “Everybody asks me. I don’t know,” he said. My wife Barb has been retired for seven years. She taught for 39 years, the last 31 as a Randolph art teacher. We like to travel, so we’ll probably do some traveling.”

