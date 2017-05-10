Wastewater treatment plant needs $350,000 in more work

OLEAN — The city’s $23.25 million wastewater treatment plant overhaul should be almost complete by the state’s Sept. 30 deadline, but a new hitch will cost the city $350,000 more.

Mike Manning, the senior project engineer with Syracuse-based O’Brien & Gere, addressed the Committee of the Whole over a problem with the large steel cover of one of the plant’s digesters.

The cover, a large metal dome that caps the digester, traps in gasses like methane and hydrogen sulfide that are byproducts of sewage. The cover floats on top of the sludge in the tank, fluctuating in position as sludge levels rise and fall. Manning said the cover was damaged in the normal course of operation, but had been in service since the plant was last overhauled following the flood of 1972 almost 45 years ago. The cover sits on the fourth digester, and the covers of three others have been replaced in the ongoing project.

“It’s the last stop for the sludge on its way through the plant,” Manning said.

Manning proposed two options — rehabilitating the cover for an estimated $125,000, which would be good for 10 to 15 years, he said; or a $350,000 replacement unit that would last 30 years.

Manning and other officials recommended the replacement option.

“That cover hasn’t been removed yet, so we don’t know what other damage is there until you take it off to see,” Mayor Bill Aiello said.

And the costs, no matter the damage level, will be high.

“Part of the cost of rehabilitation is we have to bring in a specialty welding inspector,” Manning said, adding the cover, which has two quarter-inch-thick layers of steel with a truss support in between, must be airtight to keep in the gas.

Of the $23.25 million budgeted for the project, about $1.4 million was set aside for contingency expenses, Manning said. About $500,000 of that will remain if the replacement unit is ordered, he said, depending exactly on how the bids for the work come in.

The wastewater treatment plant is currently undergoing a $23.25 million upgrade to bring it into compliance with state environmental requirements. The city borrowed $18 million at no interest, which needs to be paid back starting in the next year or so. The upgrades come following more than a decade of city inaction to Department of Environmental Conservation requests regarding the plant. State officials report that in times of heavy rain, the plant overflows raw sewage directly into the Allegheny River.

Failure to comply could mean more than $100 million in fines, as each day the city is out of compliance could add another $37,500 to the total.

The majority of work should be done by Fourth of July.

“We are approaching completion — we’re expecting by July 1 the restoration will be done,” Manning said, adding the cover may be the only work after that point, and the project should be about 97 percent done before the state-mandated deadline. “The (state Department of Environmental Conservation) has extended the date for completion to Sept. 30.”

Alderman Nate Smith, R-Ward 6, also noted that there has been a loud noise emanating from a blower on the east side of the plant. That noise has been loud enough to cause complaints from neighbors, he said.

“For $20 million, can we get a quieter motor?” Smith said jokingly, asking if there were options to fix the noise issue.

Manning said that the contractors will try several measures, such as isolating the exhaust with a rubber joint, relieving stress on pipes or even dampening the exterior louver to lower the sound levels.

