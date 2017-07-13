Westons Mills residents: Security at CAReS facility paramount

WESTONS MILLS — In the spirit of being good neighbors, Council on Addiction Recovery Services, Inc., fielded questions from the Portville town board and community members Wednesday on a proposed $1.9 million, 20-bed residential addiction treatment facility on Olean-Portville Road.

But neighbors expressed concern over what the future will bring.

The meeting, held at the end of the monthly town board meeting —which was changed to Wednesday and moved to the community room of the Westons Mills Fire Hall to accommodate dozens of residents — lacked the hostile tone of a town planning board meeting a week before, at which law enforcement was called to diffuse tension.

No uniformed police were at the meeting Wednesday, but Tim Emley, a police officer with several community departments and a criminal justice instructor at CTE Center Ellicottville, put attendees on notice at the beginning of the meeting.

“If one finger gets pointed or one voice gets raised, I’m shutting it down,” he said.

Emley said he has met with several neighbors of the existing 16-bed Weston’s Manor male rehabilitation facility, who complained to him of witnessing incidents near the current men’s facility on the lot including thefts from vehicles, public urination, littering, trespassing and a break-in at a home.

CAReS Executive Director Michael Prutsman said it is unknown whether those incidents specifically involved clients at the facility or were other members of the public, and Sam Savarino, president of Savarino Companies, which is leading construction and development for the project, said tracking down more than two incidents involving law enforcement in recent years was difficult.

“Sam, Mike … don’t have to be here tonight,” Emley said, adding the meeting was not a legal public hearing, as the town board did not have to give approval to the project. “There’s nothing in the state law, the town law or ordinances for us to deny the project.”

Emley said he at one point considered revoking town-issued permits for the project, but there was no legal basis to do so. Savarino added CAReS would have grounds to sue the town for damages if it attempted to stop the project outside of its legal authority.

To start off the discussions, Emley asked why the existing site was chosen for the new facility.

“The board is in favor of the project, just not the site location,” he said. “Who decided to put a multiple-bed female facility next to a multi-male facility next to a youth facility?”

Prutsman said the location came from requirements from the state Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, which provided a Rapid Treatment Expansion Capital Funding Grant to build the facility.

“The emphasis is on the word ‘rapid’ — they want more beds, and they want them quickly,” he said, adding the grant application relied on not having to obtain land and the associated delays before construction. “In order for OASAS to fund us, we had to have site control.”

In response to complaints, CAReS officials said they have added more fencing to the plan, along with raising the height of the fence to eight feet, and there will be periodic meetings with neighbors to discuss issues.

“Property owners within 1,000 feet will get a letter with the schedule of the events every year,” Savarino said, adding the events will be on a quarterly basis for residents, elected officials and law enforcement. “We want to set up forums to deal with these issues.

“We also want to be neighborly and want to be good community members.”

Even with assurances from CAReS officials, several residents spoke, with most concerns focused on safety.

Noting the facility and the New Directions Youth and Family Services home across the road, resident Trisha Carlson feels that “we’re the dump-all for everyone else’s issues.”

Carlson, who said her property value will go down due to its proximity to the facility.

“I want to see a decrease in taxes if this project goes through,” she said. “We have so many sex offenders in this community, and now I have to buy a freaking dog because I don’t trust people.”

She recommended that if CAReS wishes to expand, to “buy everyone out — buy up the block.”

Kerry Grisewood, owner of Riverhurst Park Campground, said she has seen numerous problems, including violations of Weston’s Manor no tobacco use policies.

“I see them walking down to the gas station, buy cigarettes and stand out back of my ice cream shop and smoke the cigarettes,” said Grisewood, adding she has heard complaints from campers of men believed to be clients at Weston’s Manor trespassing on the trails in the campground. “I’ve got people paying for services … I’m telling them it’s safe”

Emley said the entire discussion of a treatment facility in a residential neighborhood could have been averted if the town had zoning laws dictating where certain types of developments could be made — discussions have come up to implement zoning laws in the past, he said, but have not coalesced into action.

“Who wants the pornography DVD sales business in the two-car garage that’s been vacant for two years next to you?” Emley said. “That’s why we need zoning in Portville.”

(Contact reporter-editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)