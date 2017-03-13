What can Olean afford?

OLEAN — Nearly six hours of budget talks over two days last week roused sobering conversations among city leaders tasked with fine-tuning the 2017-18 spending plan.

Revenues? The legal tax cap and a shrinking population severely constrict the amount Olean can collect to support more than bare necessities.

Expenses? Rising costs for infrastructure, retirement pensions, health care and debt service form a bulk of the increase from the $27.3 million appropriated for this year to approximately $28.5 million next fiscal year, which begins June 1.

The result? An existential question of what services are absolutely vital in a small city. And down the road in Jamestown we find a tale of two cities with some striking parallels.

“I would really encourage everyone to go and read the latest audit on Jamestown that came out this past year. They’re really struggling,” said Alderman John Crawford, I-Ward 5, following the first round of city department head proposals last Tuesday. “The state comptroller’s office went in there and did a full-blown audit of their financials, and they’re a city of 25,000 people or 30,000 people, so maybe there are lessons we can learn.”

That audit of Jamestown’s books characterized its financial condition as having “deteriorated” between Jan. 1, 2012, and Aug. 19, 2016, as the city routinely incurred operating deficits leading to excessively tapping the fund balance, a financial cushion. Among the issues there, budgeters consistently overestimated employee benefit contributions, Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli stated.

In this true tale, Jamestown, like Olean, also can’t lift the property tax rate higher to bridge gaps. Olean’s max increase in the coming budget will be 1.15 percent — a rate hike of 15 cents per $1,000 of assessed values. Notably, there was a $2 million decrease in Olean’s assessed property values, Mayor Bill Aiello said.

But Olean has not yet reached Jamestown’s level of difficulty.

The mayor’s executive budget proposal calls for no capital projects next fiscal year and for using $600,000 from the general surplus and $50,000 from contingency to balance it. Finishing a $23.5 million overhaul to the city’s wastewater treatment plant, the first principal payment on its $18 million interest-free loan will soon be due. Olean’s debt service costs will increase about $275,000, according to Aiello’s projections.

Additionally, the city’s water and sewer funds include proposed capital outlay expenses of $200,000 and $250,000, respectively, to replace or remedy aging lines.

Alderman Linda Witte, D-Ward 1, criticized councils and administrations years ago for “kicking the can down the road” and ignoring the decaying infrastructure.

Citizens today have often decried related utility rate increases.

“I guess that’s the price you pay for living in a civilized area where you want clean water and need a new sewage treatment plant,” said city auditor Fred Saradin.

Aiello cut $1.6 million from department budget pitches in preliminary talks including Saradin, who compelled the Common Council recently to pass a policy governing the amount kept untouched in the fund balance each year. Department reps detailed comparatively modest plans to the Finance Committee last week. Their expenditures generally dropped, with few exceptions.

Still, 11 capital project requests totaling about $1.44 million remain in the discussion — including rehabilitating the Olean Senior Center floor for $50,000, two new police cars for $75,000, chip-sealing streets for $485,000 and resurfacing the Forness Park parking lot for $100,000, among others. The Finance Committee scheduled a capital projects work session for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall.

“I think, even though there’s not that much change from last year’s budget to this year’s budget, we’re still spending money,” Witte said, later noting the city should carefully consider replacing retirees. “Unfortunately, that capital projects list, I don’t see anything on there that we can afford.”

While there’ll be no hiccup in departmental operations — the police and fire departments aren’t going anywhere, for instance — committee members posed serious questions.

“Why do we need a city historian?” Crawford asked hypothetically Wednesday, drawing a chorus of defenses for the role. Others citing the declining population wondered when Olean would no longer be considered a city.

“Look at our school system. We just went from four grade schools to two,” Witte said. “They made that decision, and I think at some point the city’s going to have to look at something. … I think at some point the city is going to have to step back and assess what services we’re required to deliver.”

Crawford equated the realities to the computer game SimCity, in which players simulate city creation and adjust department expenses to fit cash flows.

“I know this is a crazy analogy, but as your SimCity grows you start to provide more and more services,” he added. “You have 2,000 people, and they want a police and fire department. You have 10,000 people, and they want a rec center. You get 50,000 people, and you get an airport and hospitals. But we’re on the downward slope.”

The drawdown in municipal offices and capacities, however, has occurred over time, Aiello maintained.

“At one time we had probably close to 250 employees. What are we down to now, about 140?” he added. “We have reduced and consolidated. It’s not like we haven’t been doing anything.”

