Winning ticket sold in Florida for $450 million Mega Millions jackpot

There’s a Mega Millions ticket holder in Florida who’s starting the new year on a very prosperous note: The unidentified individual is the winner of Friday night’s drawing for the $450 million Mega Millions jackpot, lottery officials announced early Saturday morning.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night. The numbers were 28,30,39,59,70 and the Mega Ball was 10.

“Congratulations to Florida on their big jackpot win,” Mega Millions lead director and Maryland Lottery and gaming director Gordon Medenica said in a statement. “This has been an exciting run for Mega Millions players and a great way to start off the new year! But it’s not over yet. We’re looking forward to Saturday’s $570 million Powerball jackpot. Good luck, everyone!”

The Mega Millions jackpot resets to its new starting value of $40 million ($25 million cash) for the next drawing on Tuesday.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Powerball and Mega Millions lottery tickets are displayed, Jan. 3, 2018 in San Anselmo, California. The Powerball jackpot and Mega Millions jackpots are both over $400 million at the same time for the first time.

The current combined total of both the Mega Millions and Powerful jackpots is a whopping $1.02 Billion.

“The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots are reaching historic levels, and that generates interest from everyone all across the country,” said Gordon Medenica, director of Mega Millions and Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission. “When the jackpots reach these levels, everyone starts to daydream about what they would do if they won. That’s what makes a jackpot roll so exciting, and to have two of them makes it even more fun.”

The Powerball jackpot surpassed the half-billion mark after no winning tickets were sold before Wednesday night’s drawing. At $570 million, it is the fifth-largest in the game’s history and seventh-largest in U.S. history.

The Powerball winning numbers will be drawn on Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.