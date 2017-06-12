With fewer regional clients, Olean’s Billings Sheet Metal expands reach

OLEAN — It used to be that Billings Sheet Metal Co. Inc. had plenty of metal fabricating business among local manufacturers.

Now, with fewer manufacturers in the area, the company has looked outward.

The company’s latest project, six industrial-parts washers weighing between 6,000 and 10,000 pounds, are headed for the West Coast.

The Montreal-based company, which is serving the Bay Area Transit Authority in San Francisco, was looking for a U.S. manufacturer when it contacted owners Jim and Debbie Billings.

Jim Billings drove 12 hours to Montreal with sons Jeff and Jason back in October 2016. They left with the job of building six giant parts washers from the ground up.

Built in Olean and installed in San Francisco, the smaller washers are 5 feet by 6 feet at the base and 8 feet tall.

The contract for the giant washers with the Bay Area Transit Authority specified “Made in America” with American parts. Every last part that went into the washers was made in the United States, Jim Billings said.

The Canadian company sent its technicians to Olean for two weeks of testing of the equipment Billings employees had cut, welded, assembled, wired and plumbed. It is these technicians who will install the equipment in San Francisco.

Billings, located on South Union Street near the city line, was formed 27 years ago when the Billings bought Bergreen’s Sheetmetal and Roofing on North Seventh Street. They stayed at that location for many years before moving to the spacious building they now occupy at 1002 S. Union St.

Jim Billings, who started with Bergreen’s as an apprentice, ended up buying the business. It has turned into a family business, with Debbie running the office with Jim and their sons doing the heavy lifting. Jason has been with the company for 21 years and Jeff for 22.

“This was the first job we didn’t have to design,” Jeff said. “They sent us the drawings and we went from there.”

Jim said, “We started building them in November and shipped the first one in April. They came down and tested it. They had their own parts shipped here.”



The biggest one was actually constructed in three parts. Overall, it measured 27 feet by 16 feet and barely fit on a trailer.

Two of the washers have been shipped so far. Four remain in the Billings shop waiting to be shipped. They are big so they can handle axles, motors and other rebuilt parts that need to be cleaned. The parts turn on hangers or platforms and are blasted with jets of water and non-toxic chemicals. The 250 gallons of water in the tank recirculates every 30 seconds.



Jim Billings said his company still does a lot of work with manufacturers in Olean like Dresser-Rand, SolEpoxy and others. Gone are others like Olean Tile, the soon to be gone AVX and the Pittsburgh Corning glass plant in Port Allegany, Pa. They also work with area general contractors and do structural steel, railings, mezzanines and other custom work.

In anticipation of additional fabricating work, the company has hired two more people for the shop. There are five employees in the office and six in the shop now.

Jill Stady handles Billings’ sales and marketing. They’ve recently upgraded their website and post regularly on their Facebook page.

Billings said the company has shipped its work to Pratt & Whitney in Connecticut, Stanley Tools in South Carolina and to British Columbia for Dresser-Rand. The company is doing more projects in neighboring counties as well.

Billings Sheetmetal hires employees who have been trained at BOCES or Alfred State College, or Triangle Tech in Pennsylvania, Billings said.

“We teach them the fabrication in on-the-job training,” he adds.

They also participate in training programs offered by the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce.

