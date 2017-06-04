WNY musician Will Lowry releases new album, ‘Colours & Lines’

Musician Will Lowry has released a new album of original music, “Colours & Lines,” recorded at Diamond Lake Studios in Cattaraugus.

Over a year in the making, “Colours & Lines” features Lowry on the acoustic guitar and vocals with other musicians from the studio on numerous other instruments and vocals.

Lowry, whose hometown is Ellicottville, has been writing and recording since the late 1970s. As an acoustic guitarist his background is both in folk and classical music, while he also spent time as an electric guitarist for both rock and blues bands.

“My music today is performed on acoustic guitars,” he said, “as I blend these influences and backgrounds in a style uniquely my own.”

Music people say they are impressed by Lowry’s ability and style.

“Will’s music is authentic,” said Gail Pearles of the Blue Mule Band. “Listening to the instrumentals puts your soul in a balanced place. We could all use a little more of his music of the heart.”

Bill Ward, a musician and guitar technician for Trinity Guitars of Jamestown, said, “One of the most pensive songwriters I have come across. This album exemplifies Will’s talent. Each song lives well on it’s own, but as an opus this album is beautifully crafted.”

Lowry performs solo but he was joined in the studio on the past two albums by Wendy Krzemien and Bob White of Diamond Lake, as well as other musicians, both vocally and instrumentally.

For a number of years, he has performed primarily his own music in his shows. However, as other venues sought his performances, he expanded his repertoire to include many other artists and popular cover songs. Nevertheless, he enjoys giving these songs his own touch with his finger-style guitar skills.

Lowry says he began learning guitar in Ellicottville when he took lessons from a local artist and folk singer. As he entered high school he gravitated toward rock and blues music and began playing the electric guitar.

Turning 18, he began playing in local bars with a variety of band members. At 19 he moved to Boston, where he sought out other musicians and opportunities, and studied classical guitar as well. He was invited back to Western New York to join a working band in the Buffalo area.

However, he said he began to desire to write and perform music as a solo acoustic artist, and he released his first album of original music in 1979, entitled “Mystery.” Two more albums followed in the next few years as he travelled extensively performing at colleges, coffeehouses and a variety of other settings.

In 1985 Will took a break from music to pursue a degree in the study of Scripture and theology. However, in 2005, he began to write and perform again. In 2012, Lowry released his fourth album of original music, “Fragments.”

This summer Lowry is included in Allegany State Park’s Artist In Residence program. He will perform in the park nightly from July 10-15, with each evening show will at a different spot in the park. He is also scheduled to perform in Ellicottville on Aug. 11.

Lowry’s music can be sampled on his website at www.WillLowryMusic.com. It can be purchased in CD format or as digital download from Amazon or CDBaby.