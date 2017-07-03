Woman formerly on run with kids back in Olean

OLEAN — An Olean woman, who allegedly fled the state with her two young children whom she does not have custody of, was extradited back to Olean Monday and is currently being held.

Shannon L. Hitchcock, 40, of 121 ½ N. 10th St., was extradited from Pennsylvania and arrested at 9:58 a.m. at the Olean Police Department station on an active arrest warrant out of Cattaraugus County Family Court for first-degree custodial interference, a class E felony.

Hitchcock and her children, who are 10 and 11, were reported missing by Olean police last month after they failed to appear in family court May 24. On Wednesday, Olean police announced Hitchcock and her children were found safely.

Hitchcock was processed and is currently being held for arraignment. She is also being held on two active bench warrants out of Olean City Court for second-degree harassment, a violation.

Olean Police

• Sunday, 8:15 p.m., Kirt D. Nice, 47, of 927 Buffalo St., Olean, was charged with disorderly conduct, a violation, in Lincoln Park after a complaint was made. Nice was given an appearance ticket for Olean City Court on July 19 and advised to not return to Keystone Fireworks, which he allegedly stole a case of fireworks from. Nice was charged Saturday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, for that alleged crime.

• Sunday, 11:23 p.m., Sara R. Clark, 29, of 310 S. Second St., Olean, was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation, following a domestic complaint at her residence in which she allegedly threw a wood block at a 25-year-old man she lives with. She was held without bail.

• Monday, 1:13 p.m., a two-vehicle accident on Sullivan Street resulted in no injuries. A vehicle driven by Michael T. Keifer, 53, of 505 Portville Ceres Road, Portville, was traveling east on Sullivan Street when a vehicle driven by Steven P. Eddy, 66, of 475 French Rooney Road, Genesee, attempted to make a left-hand turn off of North Seventh Street onto Sullivan Street and struck Keifer’s vehicle, causing damage. Eddy was charged with passing a stop sign, a traffic infraction.

New York State Police

• CANEADEA — A one-vehicle accident at 7:44 a.m. Sunday on State Route 19 resulted in no injuries. Andrew J. Wiltse, 35, of Nunda, was identified as the driver.

• WARD — A one-vehicle accident at 12:20 p.m. Sunday on State Route 244 resulted in no injuries. Cody Richard Wiltse, 23, of Alden, was identified as the driver.

• HUME — A one-vehicle accident at 1:30 p.m. Sunday on County Road 4 resulted in no injuries. Taylor A. Gayford, 20, of Caneadea, was identified as the driver.

• HUME — Derrick J. Totsline, 30, of Fillmore, was charged at 11:25 p.m. Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.

Pennsylvania State Police

• SHIPPEN TOWNSHIP — A three-vehicle accident at 3:35 p.m. Sunday on CCC Memorial Highway resulted in a suspected minor injury. A 16-year-old Emporium male hit an unknown object that caused him to lose control of his motorcycle. Jeffrey S. Lane, 49, of Emporium, then lost control of his own motorcycle after hitting the rear tire of the 16-year-old’s bike. Glen P. Doud, 43, of Emporium, was trailing behind the two motorcycles and hit Lane’s motorcycle. Medical treatment was refused by all parties, though Lane had a suspected minor injury.