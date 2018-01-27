‘You don’t need $25 billion for a wall,’: Republican Sen. Graham says

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said “You don’t need $25 billion for a wall” on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Graham talked to ABC News’ “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz on Sunday about a White House immigration framework that would include $20 billion for a border wall plus another $5 billion for other border-security measures.

“We aren’t going to build a 1900-mile wall,” Graham said of the length of the boundary between the U.S. and Mexico. “You need wall systems; you need roads; you need … to fix old fencing.”

Evan Vucci/AP Photo Senate Armed Services Committee member Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington, Jan. 5, 2017.

The White House is to present an immigration framework to Congress that would include a pathway to citizenship for as many as 1.8 million undocumented immigrants who were brought into the United States illegally as children. The proposal also calls for $25 billion in funding for a border wall and other border-security measures plus new restrictions on legal immigration such as to the visa lottery system.

Graham told Raddatz, “$25 billion is not an outrageous” number for spending on border security. But, he said, “We aren’t going to put a wall in places it shouldn’t go.”

Elliott Spagat/AP, FILE Prototypes of border walls are seen in San Diego, Calif., Oct. 26, 2017.

He added, “As to where the wall should go, and whether it should be a fence, we’ll have experts decide that.”

The South Carolina senator emphasized his approval of the White House proposal for “Dreamers,” young people brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

“This is a credible offer by the president on a pathway to citizenship,” Graham said. “It is a breakthrough. He’s getting a lot of pushback from the hard right [on immigration]. And he’s getting pushback from a lot of liberal advocacy groups. So I think he’s trying to thread a needle.”

The Republican senator said, “We’re going to get there. We’re going to give a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million “Dreamers” who have been well-vetted. We’re going to do something substantial on the border.”

Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images President Donald Trump (2-R), delivers remarks during a meeting with members of Congress and his administration regarding tax reform at the White House, Sept. 5, 2017 in Washington, D.C.

Raddatz also asked Graham if he believed the Republican National Committee should return money donated and raised by casino mogul Steve Wynn , who resigned Saturday as the committee’s finance chairman amid sexual misconduct allegations.

“We should do of ourselves what we ask of the Democratic Party, if these allegations have merit,” Graham said, referring to some Republicans’ demands last fall that Democratic officeholders return donations from disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. “I don’t think we should have a double standard for ourselves.”

He added, “And then, if it’s — you know, the allegations [against Wynn] have merit, then we should return the money like we asked of the Democrats.”