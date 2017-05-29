Young hero was first soldier from Allegany to die in Korea

Clifford C. Finn Jr., a 1948, graduate of Allegany High School, was described as a young man with a quiet and unassuming manner. During his high school career, he was active in all sports, and outstanding in basketball.

Finn enlisted in the U.S. Army and in July 1950 found himself in Korea with the 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division. His was among the first units sent into Korea in the chaotic days after the North Korean army swept into the South at the start of the war.

The 24th Division fought desperate holding actions against the North Koreans, buying time for U.S. and United Nations forces to form defenses at what was to be known as the Pusan Perimeter in South Korea. Once inside the surrounded perimeter, the 24th Division faced almost constant combat into September, when Gen. Douglas MacArthur’s X Corps landed successfully at the port city of Incheon, forcing the North Koreans to withdraw from Pusan.

Through the fall, the UN forces drove the North Korean army north to the Yalu River on the border with China. It was then that the Chinese intervened, sending forces secretly across the river in attack and again changing the course of the war.

On Finn’s last day of battle, Chinese troops had surrounded his unit and he was killed. According to Times Herald and Allegany Citizen newspaper articles, Finn, who died Nov. 4, 1950, at the age of 20, was the first Korean War casualty from Allegany.

A letter from Master Sgt. B.J. Hunt to Finn’s mother, Alice Finn, shared some personal details of what happened in the battle that took her son’s life.

“On the 4 November, 1950, we were attacked by a superior enemy force. Clifford, without any word from his officers, manned a machine gun and caused a great number of the enemy to be lost. He stayed on the gun until he was hit by the enemy in the chest.

“Clifford lived only a few minutes after that. A great many of us alive today owe our lives and thanks to his noble action.”

Finn posthumously earned the Distinguished Service Cross, approved by President Harry Truman, and the Purple Heart. The Distinguished Service Cross is the second-highest award for gallantry in combat that a member of the U.S. Army could receive.

A citation that accompanied Finn’s Distinguished Service Cross, presented to his family during an ROTC ceremony at St. Bonaventure University, outlined more details of the young man’s heroic deeds. It read as follows:

“Private Finn distinguished himself by extraordinary heroism in action against the enemy. Enemy forces in overwhelming numbers attacked positions held by Private Finn’s unit through wooded, hilly terrain, northeast of Anju.

“The enemy attack involved flanking and infiltrating movements, vigor in an attempt to encircle the positions. Private Finn, a driver, instantly manned the machine gun mounted on his vehicle and delivered deadly, accurate bursts of fire into the ranks of the advancing enemy, which for a few moments halted their advance in his sector.

“At this time, Private Finn started his vehicle, and despite the hail of small arms fire delivered against him, drove it forward toward the enemy. He again manned his machine gun and continued his deadly destruction of the enemy troops until mortally wounded, but in so doing, killed at least twenty-five enemy soldiers, and materially assisted in the defense of the company command post.

“The extraordinary heroism and gallant sacrifice of life by Private Finn reflect great credit on himself and is in keeping with the high traditions of the military service.”

John Walsh of Allegany, who shared Finn’s story with the Times Herald this past week, said he hoped residents would not only remember Finn’s heroism, but other area residents who have given their lives in wars and conflicts.

Finn’s sister-in-law, Mary, of Salamanca, was married to his late brother, Donald Finn, and also sent a letter to the Times Herald containing an old newspaper account of her young brother-in-law’s heroism.

“My husband recently died and I know he would like this printed,” Mary Finn wrote.