Young Randolph entrepreneur helps others with her cookies

RANDOLPH — A young entrepreneur who loves to bake has made her passion into a business to help others who are less fortunate.

Madelia Griffith, a fourth grader at Gail N. Chapman Elementary School in Randolph, started her own baking business, Season’s Sweet Sensations, after the holidays to help people in the community.

“I’ve always dreamed of opening my own bakery business and when I got the idea it was very fun for me,” she said. “My mom came up with a different name for my business, but I already had a name, which surprised her.”

Madelia takes orders and makes a different themed cookie each month, then she donates a portion of the proceeds to a local charity. Whether the donation is big or small, Madelia gives it with a big, generous heart. Her mother, JamieLynn Griffith, who is a second-grade teacher at the school, said donating a portion of the proceeds to charity is her daughter’s focus, along with creating caring cards that include kind words to the recipient.

In January, Madelia made almond snowflake cutouts and donated to the Randolph Community Cupboard. This month, she is appropriately making dark chocolate heart cutouts beautifully decorated with a delicate zig-zag design. She bakes most of the cookies independently, but because these were more complex, her father, Rob Griffith, helped her out a bit. He is the CA BOCES staff specialist for professional development at Randolph Central School.

On Monday, Madelia presented Ellen Beck, head librarian at the Randolph Free Library, with a donation. She said she chose the library for February because of the love on Valentine’s Day and her love of reading.

Beck said she’s known Madelia since she was a little kid. She’s one of her special library patrons and she loves to see her come in.

“I think she’s great and doing this for the library is about the best thing in the world,” she said.

When asked how she knew how to run a business, she said she got some ideas from her parents and her brother, Mathurin, who is in the sixth grade and also helped her with ideas for the charities.

Her parents said they are very proud of their daughter. Her mother said Madelia didn’t have a business plan in writing or drawn up, but she presented the idea that she had been creatively thinking about and it seemed doable so, as a family, they encouraged her.

“Madelia planned it all out to be once a month and how she was going to reach out to the different charities suggested by her brother. She also planned out the different cookies to help her with her baking experience,” she said.

Elementary Principal Jerry Mottern said he’s very proud of Madelia. He said she is a very sweet girl who is mature, kind, bright and hard working. He likes that Madelia found something she enjoys doing and is using that talent to further her cause.

“I’ve always known that we have amazing students here at the elementary school and this is a perfect example,” he said. “I have so much respect for anyone willing to go an extra mile to help others less fortunate, but when it’s a fourth-grade student it’s so much more impressive.”

For March, Madelia will have a cookie theme of colorful rainbows and lucky wishes, and she plans to donate to the Western New York Make-A-Wish Foundation. She doesn’t notify the charity ahead of time, but makes a card with the donation inside that she presents to them as a surprise.

For now, mostly friends, family and school staff order, but the community is invited to participate. If someone wants to help with her cause, they can come to the Gail N. Chapman Elementary School, 22 Main St., in Randolph, where they may order cookies in the faculty room and read Madelia’s flyer.